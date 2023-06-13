Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. A few storms may be severe. High 91F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.