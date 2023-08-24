Pine Tree wasn’t satisfied with the way its 2022 football season played out, but it plans to lean on a motivated and recharged defensive line group during a bounce back attempt in 2023.
“Great teams typically have a unit that exceeds and goes above and beyond, and these guys have done just that,” Pine Tree head football coach Jason Bachman said of the returning production and talent in his team’s defensive line crew. “This year, they provide that stability. It’s not easy blocking those guys. They’re making us better at practice, and we’re fortunate to have them.”
The Pirates will remain strong in the trenches because defensive lineman Dealyn Evans, defensive tackle Brock Reddic and defensive end Quinton Clark return as experienced seniors, and will continue to act as showstoppers for opposing offenses. That's why they will impact the team’s 2023 campaign as early as the 7:30 p.m. season opener at Van on Friday.
“Their maturity,” Bachman said of what impressed him the most about the defensive line trio during the preseason scrimmages against Henderson and Gilmer. “They know that there’s a lot riding on them. With that, comes responsibility. They have done an incredible job of answering that call [so far].”
“I have stood in front of them and talked about a senior class that comes through here, gets it, and buys into what it is that we believe around here,” he added. “They have done that. I think leadership is [also] important. These guys have exemplified that. I believe this is going to be that group.”
Evans stands out the most as a Class of 2024 four-star recruit because he received 24 college football opportunities, and committed to Texas A&M on July 31, 2022. He jumped on the scene with 22 tackles, four tackles for loss, four quarterback pressures and two sacks as a sophomore in 2021, and added 58 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and four sacks as a junior in 2022, but his work won’t be done until he pushes Pine Tree’s program to the limit during his senior season.
“Last year, we didn’t play too good,” Evans said of what motivates him before the 2023 season. “That’s why we went 2-8. The blame’s on me for that one. That’s not going to happen this year.”
“We put in a lot of work in the offseason,” he added. “We keep getting better every day [and] we practice 100 times harder than last year. People actually want to get out here and practice football. All those put together, we’ll have a better season [this fall].”
Reddic made the most of his 10 starts as a junior in 2022 because he produced 51 tackles and two sacks. He was then rewarded with offseason offers from East Central University, Grambling State, Missouri State, Sam Houston State, Texas State, and The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley between February 16 and June 22.
Clark, meanwhile, broke his fibula during an early junior year practice, and only played in Pine Tree’s 2022 season finale against Texas High, so he is hungry to return to action in 2023, and play out a full healthy campaign for the first time since 2021.
“I’ve been rehabbing and getting stronger,” said Clark. “I feel like I’m 100 percent ready to come back. [I’ll] do my part and make plays.”
Pine Tree is looking for its first University Interscholastic League postseason appearance since 2020, and its defensive linemen have made it clear that they want to experience a playoff berth in 2023.
“Taking it one game at a time,” said Evans. “Hopefully, [we] go to the playoffs this year.”