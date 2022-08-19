East Texas has been sending football players to the college level and even the NFL for decades.
Earl Campbell starred at John Tyler High School in the 1970s before going to the University of Texas and then playing in the NFL for the Houston Oilers and New Orleans Saints.
Recruiting rankings from that time period can’t be tracked down with one click like it can today. But considering he was named Mr. Football USA in 1973 and was a Parade All-American, it’s safe to say that Campbell was a five-star recruit.
An East Texan won Mr. Football USA again in 1974 as Hooks’ Billy Sims, who went on to star at the University of Oklahoma and the Detroit Lions.
There are several East Texas products currently playing in the NFL, and two of them — Whitehouse’s Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Longview’s Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers — were named to CBS’ Top 100 NFL Players of 2022 earlier this week. Mahomes was at No. 3, while Williams was at No. 8.
Mahomes was a three-star recruit and the No. 29-ranked pro style quarterback from the Class of 2014. Williams was a three-star recruit and the No. 22 offensive guard nationally in the Class of 2006.
Recruiting rankings and five stars, or lack of, doesn’t determine success at the next level.
The 247Sports Composite Rankings go back to 2000. Since 2001, East Texas has had at least one player in the Top 100 in all but four years (2012, 2017, 2019, 2020). The highest ranked recruit in that span to come from East Texas was Palestine running back Adrian Peterson, who was ranked No. 1 in 2004. The 2007 (Texas High quarterback Ryan Mallett No. 5, Gilmer cornerback Curtis Brown, Lufkin wide receiver Dez Bryant No. 48 and Kilgore offensive guard Michael Huey No. 62) and 2008 (Van running back Jermie Calhoun No. 9, Paris offensive tackle Stephen Good No. 37, Gilmer running back Justin Johnson No. 69 and Gilmer offensive guard David Snow No. 94) classes both had four East Texas players ranked in the Top 100.
East Texas has a variety of recruits in the next few classes. With the help of Justin Wells, who is the managing editor of InsideTexas.com covering the University of Texas athletics and high school recruiting, here is a look at each class.
2023
The East Texas Class of 2023 currently has two players ranked in the top 100 — Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale at No. 55 and Tyler Legacy defensive lineman Jordan Renaud at No. 69.
“The 2023 class is a little top heavy,” Wells said. “I think the deeper classes are 2024 and 2025. There is a lot of talent coming up the ranks. But there is still a lot of talent in East Texas in 2023, especially at the top with Jalen Hale and Jordan Renaud.
“Hale is down to Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia. I think it’s between Texas and Alabama. He just visited Tuscaloosa with his family. He’s going back in September for an unofficial visit and then he will be in Austin for his unofficial for the Texas-Alabama game. Renaud is an outstanding prototypical strongside defensive end. It’s Oklahoma and Alabama for him. He’s a South Florida kid with a lot of talent and athleticism.”
Renaud is expected to announce his commitment on Sept. 19 with Hale expected to announce on Sept. 21.
“After those two, there are a bunch of guys who are talented, they just don’t have as many stars,” Wells said.
Among those are Jacksonville receiver/safety Devin McCuin (UTSA commit), Gilmer wide receiver/defensive back Rohan Fluellen (TCU commit), Whitehouse wide receiver Jermod McCoy (Tulane commit), Mineola running back Dawson Pendergrass (Baylor commit), Tyler wide receiver Montrell Wade (Boston College commit), Carthage wide receiver Montrel Hatten (Oregon State commit), Tatum defensive lineman C.J. Fite (Arizona State commit) and Carthage offensive tackle Keystone Allison.
Some potentially under-the-radar recruits that Wells said could see having big seasons and gaining more traction are Gladewater athlete Kollin Lewis (Texas State commit), West Rusk quarterback Andon Mata (Lamar commit), Henderson quarterback Jacobe Robinson (Boston College commit), Chapel Hill defensive lineman Keviyan Huddleston (TCU commit) and Chapel Hill wide receiver Deuce McGregor.
“The most underrated kid that doesn’t get a lot of love who I could see going to play in college, do really well and trade up to a bigger school is Kollin Lewis at Gladewater. He comes from a family of athletes. He’s great at basketball, football and track. I think he’s the sleeper of the region.
“Huddleston is a guy I think will pop up on more radars when Chapel Hill makes another run in the playoffs. There’s a demand for edge rushers who can get to the quarterback. TCU is a great spot for him, but I expect some bigger schools to come along. I love Deuce McGregor. He could pop up on some radars with his speed. And Tyson Berry (of Chapel Hill) found the right spot at San Diego State.
“Andon Mata, the quarterback from West Rusk, I’ve never seen the ball come out better from him. It’s fluid. And their offense is going to be explosive. If he has a breakout year, I could see his profile grow.
“Jacobe Robinson is probably the best quarterback in the region. His older brother, Shawn Robinson, won state at DeSoto and then went to TCU. Pay attention to him. He’s a big athlete with a big arm.”
2024
The 2024 Class is the one Wells raved about.
Currently, Daingerfield cornerback Aeryn Hampton (Texas commit) is No. 61, Tyler athlete Derrick McFall No. 86, Longview running back Taylor Tatum No. 102, Timpson athlete Terry Bussey No. 131, Pine Tree defensive lineman Dealyn Evans (Texas A&M commit) No. 210 and Lindale offensive lineman Casey Poe No. 233 all have four-star ratings.
“It starts with McFall and Hampton, national Top 100 kids who are electric athletes,” Wells said. “I think Casey Poe will be an NFL offensive lineman one day. Dealyn Evans jumped on early and committed to A&M. I think he would be an incredible offensive lineman in college, but right now he’s a defensive end and tight end. Taylor Tatum has several offers already. He’s a really good baseball player, too, so it will be an interesting recruitment. I feel like he’s going to have a breakout year in that Longview backfield and his stock will rise even more. Terry Bussey is an incredible athlete.”
Some other players Wells mentioned from the Class of 2024 are Longview cornerback Willie Nelson, Pleasant Grove running back Jaylen Boardley, Pleasant Grove cornerback Akhari Johnson, Texas High receiver TJ Gray, Lufkin safety, Beckville athlete J’Koby Williams and Tyler cornerback Zachaun Williams.
“This is kind of the comeback class for East Texas in recruiting,” Wells said. “I’m not sure if it’s at the 2015 level, but it’s one of the best classes I’ve seen. In six months, my answer may be different if they come out and have explosive junior seasons.”
2025
Chapel Hill quarterback Demetrius Brisbon and Chapel Hill running back Rickey Stewart are among the headliners in this class.
Brisbon has offers from Arkansas, Colorado State, Louisiana-Monroe, Missouri, SMU, Texas Tech and UTSA, and Stewart has offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado State, Houston, Louisiana Tech, Missouri, Oklahoma State, San Diego State, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech and UTSA after both had standout freshmen seasons in the Bulldogs’ run to the state semifinals.
Wells said Atlanta cornerback Markeylin Batton is one to watch in the Class of 2025.
2026
In the Class of 2026, they have yet to play an official high school game, but Dequane Prevo of Liberty-Eylau — offers from Arkansas, Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic, Houston, Missouri, Penn State, SMU, Texas Tech and UTSA — has garnered early attention.
Wells said on Twitter Thursday night that Longview freshman running back Mason Washington is also one to watch.