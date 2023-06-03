Lightning delayed the start of Saturday's Northeast Texas FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star Bowl at Longview's Lobo Stadium, but the stars eventually did get the chance to shine on the field.
Troup's Kevin Pierce earned Offensive Most Valuable Player honors after throwing one touchdown pass and rushing for another, leading the Red Team to a 29-7 win over the Blue Team in the 13th annual event.
Longview's TaDarion Boone made himself right at home on his home turf, earning Defensive MVP honors. Boone also played for the Red Team.
Piece carried just twice, but found the end zone once for Red. He also completed a 66-yard touchdown pass and caught two passes for 38 yards. Boone had a couple of tackles for loss and half a sack on the first defensive series of the game, and played a big part in keeping the Blue Team off the board after a first quarter touchdown. The Lobo standout also caught a 19-yard pass.
Edgewood's Hayden Wilcoxson completed 11 of 16 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 22 yards for Red. Kendrick Greer of Commerce carried 10 times for 74 yards and a touchdown. Ashton Garza of Hallsville caught four passes for 32 yards and a touchdown, and Bryce Chambers of Scurry-Rosser had three catches for 89 yards and a TD.
For the Blue Team, Kameron Shaw of Canton rushed for 27 yards on five carries. Will Jackson of West Rusk had one carry for 35 yards and one catch for seven yards. Ryan McCown of Jacksonville completed 12 of 27 passes for 11 yards and a touchdown, and Brailen Trawick of Rusk caught four passes for 50 yards and a TD.
Boone opened the game by throwing a Blue Team runner for an 11-yard loss, but McCown hit Trawick for 17 yards on the next play and then completed a 7-yard pass to Ethan Moriarty of Lindale on fourth-and-2 to keep the drive alive. A 16-yard run by Shaw on fourth-and-1 continued the march, and one play later McCown went up top to Traiwick from 21-yards out for the Blue Team's lone score of the game.
Longview's Michael Fields booted the PAT for a 7-0 Blue lead with 8:34 left in the opening quarter.
The Red Team answered in one play when Pierce took a toss from Wilcoxson and then lofted a strike to a wide-open Chambers for a 66-yard pitch and catch for a TD. Jose Govea of Gilmer added the PAT to knot things at 7-7 with 7:50 left in the first.
The Red Team later drove 68 yards in 14 plays, taking 8:15 off the game clock, to go on top for good. Wilcoxson hit Garza for the TD, with the Hallsville tight end making a leaping, one-handed grab for the score. Govea tacked on the extra point, and the Red Team took a 14-7 lead in at the half.
The Red Team added to its lead with another long drive to open the third quarter, moving 75 yards in nine plays and eating 6:20 of game clock. Pierce, who had a 20-yard reception on a screen pass on the drive, capped the march with a 2-yard run at the 6:49 mark.
The Blue Team threatened on its next drive, but missed out on points when a 45-yard field goal attempt by Fields went wide left.
Blue later drove to the Red 30, but on fourth-and-8, Tatum's Corie Rollins and Rains' Ivan Rodriguez teamed up for a sack to turn the ball over on downs.
Red took advantage to add to the lead, moving 65 yards in nine plays. Greer did most of the damage on the drive, carrying five times for 27 yards, and he scored from 2-yards out with 3:03 left to ice the game. Wilcoxson ended the scoring with a 2-point conversion run to make it a 28-7 contest.
The Blue Team's final drive ended at their own 41 after back-to-back incomplete passes.