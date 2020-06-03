Winning a state championship is the ultimate goal of every high school program across the state of Texas. Legacies of great players and great coaches are, in many instances, defined by lifting the pristine hardware in its complete splendor.
But it takes a village to build a dynasty. There are many working parts going in concert when a team is able to scale the mountaintop and achieve the optimum in sport with a state title.
Derek Reed has witnessed such first hand as an athletic trainer, first at Daingerfield, and now at Carthage. The 36-year-old Reed can proudly lay claim to a half dozen state championship rings in his 11-year career.
"I've been blessed to be in the right place at the right time," Reed said modestly of his considerable stockpile of jewelry.
Reed, a 2002 Spring Hill graduate, always knew he wanted to be involved with high school athletics, but he had no real desire to get into coaching.
"I tried a few things before I got into athletic training. I even worked at the News-Journal for a couple years covering football games," said Reed. "I started out at Kilgore College as a journalism major, but I changed when I went to North Texas. I signed up for athletic training at UNT and never looked back."
Reed, a standout in football and baseball at Spring Hill, earned all district and all East Texas honors in both sports. His first job upon graduating from UNT in 2008 was at Daingerfield where he worked for fellow Spring Hill alum Barry Bowman.
Daingerfield was in the midst of a three-year run of state championships in football when Reed arrived on the scene in the fall of 2009. He spent his first six years at Daingerfield and collected three rings.
Reed proved to be somewhat of an overnight success, winning his first two state championship rings during his rookie 2009-2010 school year.
"That was special because it was my first year. I didn't really know what to expect. I knew they'd just won the year before," Reed recalled. "Coach Bowman said they felt pretty good going into 2009. I just remember that season as being one of domination. We were loaded with talent."
Reed said a culture was created during his time at Daingerfield where state championships were the expectation which carried over into other sports, including the Tigers' 2010 state title in track later that spring.
"The only goal they had was to win state. That track team had so much speed. But they got so many points from the field events," he said. "I think we won the high jump. We won the triple jump and the long jump. We also got third in the long jump, third in the pole vault and fifth place in shot put."
Reed's third ring came at the conclusion of Daingerfield's dominant football three-peat in 2011. He'd have to wait four years for the next one.
"I remember going in for my first (ring) fitting and Coach Bowman telling me 'you're gonna think this is just an every-year occurrence'," Reed said with a laugh. "It was kind of surreal. I was just along for the ride. But looking back on it, that's when you realize how special it was."
After spending six seasons at Daingerfield, Reed moved on from one titan of athletic superiority to another colossus in 2015 when he accepted a position on the staff at Carthage.
His five years with Scott Surratt at Carthage has yielded Reed another three other rings with football state championships in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
"It was just perfect timing when Coach Surratt called me. It didn't take long for me to make the decision," said Reed. "It's pretty unbelievable the program they got here. They're a machine that just keeps rolling and I'm privileged just to be a part of it."