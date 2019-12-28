Today should be an exciting day of football, even though the playoff schedule is mostly set, and more than half of the games are between teams with vacation plans starting tomorrow.
The NFL is approaching the final week of the season in a simple, subtle way that wrings as much drama as possible out of what’s usually a boring week. All sixteen games are on Sunday, with most of the games that matter scheduled against each other, so teams can’t just decide to sit players based on the early games. The Eagles and Cowboys play at the same time, so both teams have to try and win. Or at least, “try” as much as they’re capable of at this point.
Time to answer the final questions of the regular season, Lightning-Round style.
■ Q: What’s wrong with the Cowboys?
A: To paraphrase the movie, this team needs an enema. You can’t blame it all on coaching, but you can certainly put enough blame there to justify starting over. And remember back when Cuba Gooding Jr. won the Oscar for “Jerry Maguire,” and then the next thing we knew, he was slumming in some awful movie acting with a team of sled dogs? In this NFL metaphor, the part of Gooding will be played by Amari Cooper.
■ Q: Is Frank Gore a Hall of Famer?
A: I wouldn’t vote for him, but prevailing sentiment is yes. Gore’s a guy with amazing longevity, but no major highlights. He’s the Keenan Thompson of the NFL.
■ Q: What did you get for Christmas?
A: Heartburn and a credit card balance I’ll be paying off until Bastille Day. You?
■ Q: Who’s getting fired?
A: You never know what’s going to happen on Black Monday, but I’ll say we’ll see coach-firing press conferences for Cleveland, Dallas, and the Giants, with one surprise somewhere, maybe for the Chargers. Is it morbid to talk about this? Yes, but let’s not pretend we’re better than that. When I was in radio and TV, anytime anyone got canned, I couldn’t get to the store and back without ten people grilling me for the inside scoop.
■ Q: How do you feel about college football players skipping bowl games?
A: How dare they besmirch the credibility of some historic games as the Cheez-It Bowl, the Gasparilla Bowl, and the I-Can’t-Believe-It’s-Not-Butter Bowl. By the way, one of those, I totally made up.
■ Q: What happened to the Browns?
A: Exactly what should have happened. You take a young team, mix in the modern-day Terrell Owens, then put a guy in charge of them who’s never even been a coordinator for a full season, and expect things to get better? That’s as safe a bet as buying pre-scratched lottery tickets.
■ Q: How’d your fantasy football team do?
A: Lost in my championship game. As a Bills fan, I’ve been used to this feeling since 1990.
■ Q: Where does Joe Burrow go?
A: Cincinnati, where he continues the string of Bengals players who carry the team all the way to a first-round disappointment, while the front office takes a nap.
■ Q: How do you feel about the Ravens?
A: Eh. I always thought Poe was overrated.
■ Q: No, not “The Raven.” Can anybody stop the Baltimore Ravens?
A: Absolutely. Remember when nobody could stop the Chiefs or Rams last year? The playoffs are a whole different ball of wax.
■ Q: “Ball of wax?”
A: Yeah, never mind, that’s pretty gross. I’m just saying the intensity level in the playoffs is completely different from the regular season. The Ravens are the favorite, but any team can beat them.
■ Q: So who’s your Super Bowl pick?
A: Saints and Chiefs, although I feel like this is the most wide-open race we’ve had in years. We won’t see Cowboys-Steelers, but any other matchup wouldn’t surprise me.
Now on to the picks.
Last week I went 7-2, and 5-3-1 against Vegas. In my defense, I forgot that for some teams, the offseason begins in mid-December. And I’m looking right at the Metroplex when I say that, of course. I’m now 67-35-2 picking games, and 56-44-4 against the Las Vegas point spreads.
This week is a special case, not only do you have to compare teams and talent levels, you also have to factor in which teams are either already set in their playoff spot, or they know they’re three hours away from cleaning out their lockers.
As always, these are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
■ Washington (+11.5) at Dallas: Listed as “Questionable” for this game are Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper’s talent, and any level of fan excitement.
Pick: Washington to win it outright. Yeah, I said it.
■ Tennessee (-5.5) at Houston: My safest bet this week isn’t a game, it’s that the NFL buries the Texans home playoff game next week as the Saturday opener.
Pick: Titans to win and cover, winning by six.
■ Cleveland (-3) at Cincinnati: Browns fans will be glad to see this season end. Bengals fans won’t even notice, since they stopped showing up two months ago.
Pick: Bengals to win it outright.
■ Chicago (-3) at Minnesota: The best news you can give Kirk Cousins? None of the playoff games take place on Monday nights.
Pick: Vikings to win it outright.
■ New Orleans (-13) at Carolina: The Saints kicking the tires on Antonio Brown, thus forcing Roger Goodell to make a decision on him on the eve of the playoffs? That’s some next level trolling right there.
Pick: Saints to win and cover, winning by fourteen or more.
■ San Francisco (-3) at Seattle: Marshawn Lynch is the Bill Murray of the NFL. There’s no story about him too wild to believe. We could find out Lynch spent the last six months on a Greenpeace ship, trying to keep whaling vessels from hunting Godzilla, and we’d just say “Seems about right.”
Pick: Seattle to win it outright.
I’ll also take the Bucs over the Falcons, Bills over the Jets, and hopefully 2020 over 2019. Good luck, everybody.