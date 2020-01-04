It’s been a fun NFL season. Offer not valid in Dallas. Just kidding, Cowboys fans. I know in some places, it’s been a rough one.
I can understand that fans in Dallas, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh aren’t going to look back at 2019 with anything but disgust.
But while some teams spun their wheels due to injuries, coaching, or the general specter of Jerry Jones, there were some really impressive stories taking place all over the league.
Here’s my top five things I’ll remember about 2019.
■ 5. We finally saw the end of the Eli Manning era, just four years too late. And Daniel Jones looked spectacular coming in, got a cool “Danny Dimes” nickname, then vanished off the radar in the middle of another lost season for the Giants.
■ 4. In a year when tanking became the trend, you have to salute the Cincinnati Bengals. While every other team stumbled into a couple of wins, they started bad and stayed there, and will get the first pick in the draft in reward for their two-win, dozen-fan season.
■ 3. Lamar Jackson is real, and he’s spectacular. Jackson will be the runaway MVP winner, making it two straight years the league’s best player is a second-year quarterback. While we’re talking about veteran QBs, the kids are coming into the league and tearing it up. It’s going to be an exciting 8-10 years coming up, especially in the AFC.
■ 3a. And yet somehow even with all the young talent, Ryan Fitzpatrick still won’t go away. He’s 37, he’s played for a quarter of the league, and he just keeps on going. He feels like an honorary McCown brother.
■ 2. Jameis Winston’s career is a thing of horrible, chaotic beauty. With his contract up, it’s quite possible the first and final passes he threw for Tampa Bay were both interceptions returned for touchdowns. He led the league in passing yards, was second in touchdowns, and first in interceptions by an astonishing rate. Most Sundays, he was literally the most exciting player on the field for both teams.
■ 1. And of course, this was the summer of Antonio. Antonio Brown was the gift that kept on giving, all year long. He froze his own feet and threw a fit because he couldn’t wear an unsafe helmet, all still during training camp. Then he got cut, signed, scored a touchdown, and then got cut again, all within two weeks, thus becoming the first player ever to have his jersey on clearance in three different NFL team Pro Shops. He spent the last fifteen weeks of the season alternating between asking for a job, and burning his bridges in a way that was fascinatingly hilarious.
We may never see another season quite like this one, my friends. If course, I say that every year.
Now on to the picks for today.
In the regular season, I went 70-38-2 picking games, and 60-46-4 against the Las Vegas point spreads. Mathematically speaking, that’s not too shabby. It’s not good enough for me to put in a pool, but at least I can keep the water on in my house.
As always, these are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
■ Minnesota (+8) at New Orleans: The Vikings are three games away from a Super Bowl, and one step away from blowing the whole thing up. And whichever way they go, they’ll still have to pay Kirk Cousins next season.
Pick: Saints to win and cover, winning by nine or more.
■ Seattle (-1.5) at Philadelphia: Somehow, this is Carson Wentz’s first playoff game. And this one really should be called the “Whoever Is Still Left Healthy Bowl.” Seattle’s running backs room has turned into a Legends Fantasy Camp.
Pick: Eagles to win it outright.
I’ll also take LSU over Clemson and leftover ham over leftover turkey. Good luck, everybody.