It’s going be a crazy December, my friends. And I don’t just mean that because for the 40th straight year, I have failed to get my Christmas shopping done early and I run the risk of buying my presents from the gas station on Christmas Eve again.
No, this month is shaping up to be a big one in the NFL because most of the playoff spots are still open. Five of the eight divisions are still too close to call, so of course, I feel the need to try and call them anyway.
In the AFC, let’s not pretend the Patriots and Ravens aren’t going to win their divisions. It would take a meteor strike to slow those two teams down.
The Chiefs are still everyone’s favorite to win the West, and they should beat the Raiders this week to shore it up.
The AFC South is the same every year, adequate but without a dominant team, so anything could still happen.
The Texans have a one-game lead, Indianapolis is right behind, and strangely enough, the Titans have a hot quarterback and the right schedule to take the whole thing.
I’ll take the Colts to wind up with the division title. That leaves the wild card spots to the Bills and Raiders.
In the NFC, we know the Saints are in. I’ll take Seattle to beat San Francisco in Week 17 and win the West, with the 49ers as a wild card.
That leaves two divisions going different directions.
In the North, even though they’ve taken a couple of pummelings in the last few weeks, I’ll take Green Bay to win it, and Minnesota to be a very dangerous wild card team.
The Packers have a little bit of an easier schedule, and Minnesota always runs the risk of Kirk Cousins remembering he is, in fact, Kirk Cousins.
And now, a word about the NFC East.
Yecch.
Not only is the East going to deliver a playoff spot to a mediocre team, this division is also responsible for Jason Garrett’s continued employment.
The Cowboys have four winnable games left, but the Eagles have a schedule like Alabama in pre-conference play.
Both of these teams are ready to implode, but one of them is going to delay that by stumbling into a playoff spot.
Give me the Eagles to feast on that bad schedule and claim the playoff spot, and Jason Garrett’s tenure with the team to finally, mercifully end. Although I’ll admit this one is 30% prediction, and 70% wishful thinking.
Now on to the picks.
On Thanksgiving I went 2-1, and 2-0-1 against the spread. By that I mean the point spread, and not the holiday lunch spread. I go undefeated against that every year.
For the season, that makes me 49-25-2 straight up, and 40-33-3 against Las Vegas.
As always, these are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
■ New England (-3) at Houston: The sun rises in the East, Dallas traffic is awful, and Bill Belichick beats his former assistant coaches. These are universal absolutes.
Pick: Patriots to win and cover, winning by four or more.
■ San Francisco (+5.5) at Baltimore: This is the game of the year, and for some reason the NFL has stashed it in the early window where they normally hide Bengals and Dolphins games.
It’s like the NFL scheduling a Patriots-Chiefs game for Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 after a very special episode of “Maury.”
Pick: Ravens to win but not cover, winning by five or less.
I’ll also take the Cardinals to upset the Rams, the Broncos to upset the Chargers, and my Thanksgiving toast to upset everyone in my family enough that Christmas is awkward.
Good luck, everybody.