It hasn’t been a good week for me, my friends. My predictions were uniformly awful last week, to the point where I’m getting phone calls from Vegas Pit Bosses offering to fly me up and let me stay in their houses, as long as I bring my money and my knack for being wrong.
Time for my mid-season “mea culpas.”
I apologize for picking the Cowboys to win last week. And the week before that. And the week before that. I think I’ve learned my lesson this time.
I’m sorry I haven’t acknowledged the greatness of Deshaun Watson. I can only assume I’ve finally recognized it because for the first time in his pro career, he’s not spending most of the game on his back or running for his life.
I apologize for drafting Patrick Mahomes for my fantasy football team (the Puerto Penasco Zen,) thus dooming him to an injury, as has been the tradition for twenty-five years now.
And speaking of that Chiefs game, I regret not petitioning the NFL years ago to make it a requirement that teams have to carry three quarterbacks on their roster at all times. Every team needs three actual breathing mammals who all understand the offensive scheme and work on it daily in practice and in meeting rooms, so when the inevitable happens we’re not left watching a prime time game with a quarterback who was out of the league and working as a scout six months ago.
I’m sorry I forgot one of my cardinal rules of picking games, defense usually wins games. I should be picking the 49ers to win every week, even though they run the ball so much they should just start running the Wishbone.
I apologize for thinking we would ever get another NFL game without some kind of officiating controversy. We are rapidly approaching the point where everything in a football game will be challengeable, including questions about the referee’s ancestry.
I’m sorry I haven’t embraced the magnificence that has been Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s season so far. He’s playing at an MVP level, and it’s amazing to watch. He’s solid as a rock with no bad moves, and just the precise amount of flash when necessary. If Russell Wilson were music, he’d be the guitar solo on Steely Dan’s “Kid Charlemagne.”
Also, I apologize for making a Steely Dan reference in this column, since younger readers have no idea what I’m talking about. Hey kids, Kanye sampled it on “Champion.” Go ahead and Wikipedia that one.
I apologize for ever thinking Los Angeles deserved a pro football team, since both teams seem to be playing against road crowds every single week. The favorite pastime of L.A. sports fans is still trying to get on camera at Lakers games, so they can add that broadcast to their IMDB page.
I regret ever criticizing cornerback Jalen Ramsey. He wound up missing work in Jacksonville with paternity leave, then used up all his sick days, then forced a trade to a better job with presumably higher pay. He went full Costanza on the Jaguars.
And finally, I apologize for Brock Osweiler, who retired this week. Someone should.
On to the picks.
In week six I went 1-5 both straight up and against the spread, a crushing defeat for me. On the brighter side, my wagering concierge Formerly Fat Tony offered to take me out on the new boat he just bought this week, which coincidentally is named the “HMS Reid Went 1-5.” For the season, that makes me 23-13-1 straight up, and 19-17-1 against Las Vegas. As always, these are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
■ Philadelphia (+3) at Dallas: I’m interested to know if Cowboys fans are rooting for a win here, or a loss bad enough to get Jason Garrett fired during the bye week.
Pick: Eagles to win it outright.
■ Houston (+1) at Indianapolis: The AFC South is a tight race because it’s resoundingly mediocre. Watching one of these games is like going to see a Matchbox 20 cover band.
Pick: Colts to win and cover, winning by two or more.
■ L.A. Chargers (+2) at Tennessee: Watching last week’s Chargers “home” game was awful. The NFL is a perpetual money-generating machine. If you’ve screwed things up so badly your football team has to play on a soccer/baseball/quidditch field, you should have your franchise taken away. Just go sit in the corner and eat a bag of candy and let real teams play.
Pick: Chargers to win it outright.
■ Minnesota (-2.5) at Detroit: The NFL has already announced that the Lions have been flagged for illegal hands to the face during the coin flip, and have awarded the Vikings a first down, fifteen yards, and the rights to Bob Seger’s music catalog.
Pick: Vikings to win and cover, winning by three or more.
■ Jacksonville (-4) at Cincinnati: The way things are going, this is a throwback season for the Bengals. That means they’ll get a top three pick in the draft which, traditionally, they will squander.
Pick: Jags to win but not cover, winning by three or less.
■ New England (-9.5) at N.Y. Jets: Luke Falk went from the Jets starting quarterback to being cut from the team in the same week. It’s the first time that’s happened since 2001 with Jeff George. Interesting note, if a bar trivia question is “Who’s the last QB to do something historically awful,” I always answer “Jeff George.”
Pick: Patriots to win and cover, winning by ten or more.
I’ll also take LSU as the number one team, the Dallas Stars to still make the postseason, and Trent Williams to not be traded this season. Good luck, everybody.