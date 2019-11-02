We’re now halfway through the NFL season, and some things are becoming clear. For example, my purchase of a Nick Foles Jaguars jersey was quite premature.
With the second half of the season getting underway today, and most of my preseason picks already laughably outdated, it’s time to make some new predictions for the rest of 2019.
■ Jason Garrett will not be fired this season. Maybe if the rest of the Cowboys division was worth a bucket of dirt this would be an issue, but the Cowboys still have the inside track on a playoff spot right now, even though their second-half schedule is brutal. History has shown us Jerry Jones doesn’t change horses in midstream. He waits until they drown, then changes them about a year after that.
■ San Francisco will be exposed during the season at some point, but it might not be until the Super Bowl.
■ The relationship between Washington and Pro Bowl offensive lineman and former Longview Lobo Trent Williams is one of those things that will get worse before it gets better. Spoiler Alert: It will never get better.
■ We will realize Gardner Minshew is the new Tony Romo, a young guy who wasn’t a high draft pick and is just having fun out there playing some backyard football. Surrounded by the right talent, you can win with that.
Also, Mitchell Trubisky is the opposite of all of those things.
■ The Rams will miss the playoffs. In Los Angeles, star power doesn’t guarantee results any more. No matter how good your roster looks, or how many Will Smiths you put in a movie, that doesn’t make it work.
■ Cleveland will look much better. They play the Dolphins and Broncos, and they get the Bengals and Steelers twice. The aroma of a possible playoff spot will cover the stench of what’s wrong with the team, which means they’ll wind up right back in the same situation again next year.
■ The Saints will wrap up a playoff spot right around the time you get sick of eating leftover Thanksgiving turkey, and will win the NFC, unless there’s another crushingly bad call from an official. And there’s only about a 70% chance of that happening again.
■ The Week 16 game between the Dolphins and the Bengals will be must-watch television, but only for Tua Tagovailoa. The rest of us can skip that one.
On to the picks.
In Week 8, I went 5-1, and 3-3 against the spread. In all fairness though, last week I forgot that Jameis Winston was a human turnover. And not in the “filled with delicious fruit pastry” sense. For the season, that makes me 32-16-1 straight up, and 25-23-1 against Las Vegas. As always, these are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
■ Dallas (-7) at N.Y. Giants: Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has quickly become “Manning-esque,” but only in the sense that New York loved him for a little while but now thinks he’s hot garbage.
Pick: Dallas to win but not cover, winning by less than seven.
■ Houston (-1) vs. Jacksonville in London: This one’s the very-early-morning game, so if you’re going to be sneaking glances during church, remember to keep the profanity to a minimum every time that Texans offensive line gives up another sack.
Pick: Jacksonville to win it outright.
■ Chicago (+4) at Philadelphia: The Bears are just bad offensively. By the way, this is a blanket statement I have made every year since 1993, and I’ve right at least 90% of the time. Which is a much better batting average than I have with blackjack, jobs, and marriages.
Pick: Eagles to win and cover, winning by five or more.
I’ll also take LSU to beat Alabama, and both those teams to still wind up in the playoffs. Good luck, everybody.