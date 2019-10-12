This week I’ve got my picks, the dumbest thing the NCAA has ever done (this week,) and the NFL’s perfect metaphor. But first, a simple answer to a complex question.
People have been asking me lately how I make my NFL predictions. This always happens when I’m on a hot streak. Conversely, no one seemed to be asking me for any tips when I was in the middle of my famed 0-23 run in 2015 that ended with my wagering concierge Formerly Fat Tony buying a new boat.
For me, it’s a simple process. For pro football, I look at things like weather conditions, rushing defense statistics, days since the last game, and head coaching resumes, then I put it all together in a complex algorithm designed by a team of Swedish engineers and implemented by a series of Cray supercomputers I buried in a secret vault beneath First Monday Trade Days in Canton.
And then I just pick the worst team to lose.
Seriously, that’s it most of the time. With good teams you compare the strengths, with bad teams you spot the weaknesses and figure out which one is going to doom them.
Take that Colts victory over the Chiefs Sunday night. I took the Colts and the eleven point spread because even with injuries, the Colts are still a good team, and any good team can beat another good team in any game.
Now flip that theory. I had no doubt the Cardinals would beat the Bengals last week, either. Arizona was winless but not hopeless, while Cincinnati is already both of those. Their season already has all the excitement of wicker furniture.
That’s why one game this week fascinates and baffles me. When I look at that epic battle between Washington and Miami, I’m just bereft of words. In an ideal world, the NFL would play at about 10:30 on Tuesday morning because from a management perspective, neither team has any reason to actually try and win that game.
I’ll make my prediction on that one in a minute, first, I’d like to point out this week the NCAA announced they’re making Mary Hardin-Baylor surrender a national championship season because their coach loaned his players his ten-year old Subaru.
It’s all part of a new feature I like to call “Things So Stupid They Sound Like Reid Made Them Up, But Sadly, They Are True.”
On to the picks. As always, these are for the purposes of comedic discussion only. No wagering.
■ Dallas (-7) at NY Jets: The Cowboys have only beaten bad teams this season. This week certainly counts.
Pick: Cowboys to win and cover, winning by more than seven.
■ Houston (+4) at Kansas City: The Texans finally keep Deshaun Watson from getting sacked, and he scores 53 points. Funny how that works, isn’t it?
Pick: Chiefs to win and cover, winning by five or more.
■ Philadelphia (+3) at Minnesota: When I was growing up, eggs were good for you. Then we found out they were bad because of the cholesterol. Then we thought part of them were good, then they were bad, now they’re good again. In this football metaphor, the part of “eggs” will be played by Kirk Cousins.
Pick: Eagles to win and cover, winning by more than three.
■ Pittsburgh (+6.5) at LA Chargers: I’ve never seen an NFL season so perfectly encapsulated in a moment as last week when Mason Rudolph got concussed right out of his brain, but the Steelers medical cart wouldn’t run so they had to walk him off the field wearing a facemask-less helmet.
Pick: Chargers to win and cover, winning by seven or more.
■ Washington (-3.5) at Miami: Sometimes a game just comes down to which team wants it less.
Pick: Washington to win and cover, winning by four or more.
I’ll also take the Titans to beat the Broncos, Rams over the Niners, and “Better Call Saul” over “El Camino.” Good luck, everybody.