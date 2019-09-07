It’s been a crazy week. The Cowboys say they’re not going to set the market for running backs, then do it. The Texans make a bad trade, then double down and make an even worse one.
And Antonio Brown spends the whole week doing what at this point we can only refer to as “Antonio Brown stuff” and gets cut 24 hours before the season starts.
Pro football is back, but remember, it’s just week one. It’ll get a lot crazier from here.
Prediction-wise, the first week is always confusing. Remember last year when the Panthers beat the Cowboys on the way to a 7-9 season? Tampa Bay was 5-11, but one of those wins was a week one stunner over the Saints. We know nothing in week one, and once it’s over, we still probably won’t.
Week one inspires great overreactions. We’ll get into that concept next week, unless I go winless and have to file my next column from under the I-10 overpass again.
I picked the Packers to win Thursday night, so I start the season 1-0. It was a simple choice for me. Every year there’s a team that does much better than expected but then goes right back to the middle, and Chicago has that written all over them. Usually, it’s a team who has really good luck with turnovers and injuries, and then when they regress to the mean, they go back to the middle of the pack. The Bears were +12 in turnovers last year when they went 12-4, up from dead even in 2017 when they only won five games. For those of you who find my analysis too in-depth to read on a Sunday morning, I’ll sum it up.
Some teams get lucky, and it catches up with them eventually.
On to the picks for week one. As always, these are for the purposes of comedic discussion only, and inspired by research, analysis, and 37 hours of college football yesterday. As always, no wagering.
NY Giants (+7) at Dallas: Let’s sum up the offseason. Ezekiel Elliott skipped camp and got a rich new contract. Jerry Jones got a new t-shirt to sell at games. The Dallas Cowboys dominated the last two months of football discussions. I doubt either side will have any regrets.
Pick: Cowboys to win and cover, which means I think they’ll win by more than seven points.
Houston (+6.5) at New Orleans: You know that guy in your fantasy football league who has no idea what he’s doing, and every time you make a deal with him it’s like Christmas? The “Dr. Andre Nowzick” of your league is in the top five candidates to be the next Texans GM.
Pick: Saints to win and cover, winning by more than seven.
Kansas City (-3) at Jacksonville: The Jaguars might be sneaky good. Which on the scale, is not as good as “definitely really really good,” like Kansas City.
Pick: Chiefs to win and cover.
Detroit (-2.5) at Arizona: The Cardinals explained their woeful preseason by saying they kept their new offense under wraps so they could unveil it for the regular season. That’s the same excuse I used in TV, when I told my News Directors I was saving all of my good jokes for the Nielsen Ratings periods. And just like in Arizona, it only worked for about two weeks.
Pick: Lions to win and cover.
Baltimore (-6.5) at Miami: Miami’s Ryan Fitzpatrick is about to become the first quarterback to start for eight different NFL teams. Remember in “Bull Durham” when Crash Davis sets the minor league home run record? It’s a very similar underwhelming accomplishment.
Pick: Ravens to win and cover.
Denver (-1) at Oakland: As far as reality TV goes, the Raiders and Antonio Brown weren’t “Hard Knocks.” They were more like a Real Housewives reunion special.
Pick: Raiders to win it outright.
I’ll also take Tampa Bay over the 49ers, the Steelers over the Patriots, and that “BH90210” show to be interesting, but not to get a second season. Good luck, everybody.