Ore City sophomore Josie Reynolds turned in a solid week all over the court to help lead the Lady Rebels to a pair of wins.
For her efforts, Reynolds has been named the Longview News-Journal’s Volleyball Player of the Week for games played Sept. 26-Oct. 1.
The award is sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Reynolds finished the week with 21 kills, five blocks, 11 digs, 19 assists and five aces as the Lady Rebels improved to 2-1 in district play with a 25-12, 25-23, 25-14 sweep of Linden-Kildare and a four-set, non-district win (20-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-18) over Tyler HEAT.
Against Linden-Kildare, she recorded eight kills, seven assists, two blocks, two digs and two aces. She came back with 13 kills, 12 assists, nine digs, three blocks and three aces against Tyler HEAT.
The Lady Rebels had won three in a row and four of six heading into a district battle at James Bowie on Tuesday.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas last week (nominated by coaches):
Longview’s Brianna Converse recorded 36 kills, five aces, five blocks and 12 digs in two matches. Triniti Jackson had 49 assists, 11 kills, two aces and 15 digs, and Jakayla Morrow finished with 15 kills and six blocks.
Spring Hill’s Abby Fisher finished with 25 digs, two aces and an assist in the team’s lone match of the week.
Gilmer’s Lacey Wilson recorded 44 kills in two matches, hammering home 25 against Kilgore and 19 against Center.
Kilgore’s Bryonne Brooks had 29 kills, 11 blocks and 13 digs in two matches. Catherine Dennis finished the week with 19 kills, 12 assists, 26 digs and two aces. Alana Mumphrey recorded 81 assists, 43 digs, four aces and four kills, and Maleah Thurmond had 20 kills.
Carthage's Mara Hodges recorded 20 kills, 20 digs and four aces. Jakyra Roberts had 20 kills and 10 blocks, Emily Bitter 45 assists and 19 digs and Jacie Bagley 19 kills.
White Oak’s Mallory McKinney had 48 digs, five aces, 19 service points and 26 receptions in wins over New Diana and Gladewater.
New Diana’s Taryn Reece had 41 assists, 18 digs, three kills and an ace.
Beckville’s Sophie Elliott finished the week with 51 assists, 15 digs, four kills and four aces. Avery Morris had 26 kills, 19 digs and three aces, and Amber Harris recorded 20 kills, five blocks, 26 digs and six aces.
Hawkins’ Trinity Hawkins recorded 16 digs, seven aces, nine kills and 20 assists. Jordyn Warren added 23 assists, eight kills and 11 digs, Taetum Smith 23 digs, Laney Wilson 10 digs and 15 kills and Carmen Turner 13 kills.
Troup’s Bailey Blanton finished the week with 31 kills, four aces, 12 digs, five blocks and 40 service points. Chloie Haugeberg had 23 kills, six aces, nine digs and 30 points, and Tara Wells recorded 68 assists, six aces, six digs and two kills.