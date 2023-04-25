Spring Hill's Cayden Rhodes and White Oak's Gavyn Jones earned top honors on the baseball diamond for games played April 17-22.
Rhodes is the Longview News-Journal Pitcher of the Week, and Jones earned Hitter of the Week honors. Both awards are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Rhodes tossed a no-hitter in an 8-3 win over Henderson, striking out eight and walking three. For the season, the Panther standout is 3-1 with a 0.20 earned run average, 26 strikeouts and nine walks in 34.2 innings pitched.
Jones hit .400 in three games with a pair of home runs and eight RBI. The Texas Tech signee is hitting at a .487 clip for the year with seven home runs, eight doubles, two triples, 30 RBI, 35 runs scored and 12 stolen bases in 13 attempts.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Marshall's Caden Noblit went seven innings in a 5-1 win over Longview. He struck out seven, picked off one and allowed one earned run on five hits. Teammate Bryce Alexander went six innings in a 10-0 win over Tyler, striking out nine and giving up no runs on four hits while walking three.
Elysian Fields' Blake Merritt was 1-0 with five strikeouts, one earned run and two hits allowed in three innings. Teammate Chaelton Cook had a save, working four innings, striking out four and giving up one earned run on one hit.
West Rusk's Jimmie Harper worked six innings, striking out 12, walking four and allowing no hits.
HITTING
Marshall's Eli Emery went 3 for 5 for the week with three RBI and a couple of walks. The Maverick catcher also threw out three runners attempting to steal.
Elysian Fields' Evan White was 2 for 4 with an RBI and three stolen bases, and Lawson Swank went 2 for 4 with a double, home run, four RBI and a stolen base.
West Rusk's Jaxon Farquhar had four hits in six at bats, including a triple. He drove in four runs, scored twice, walked once and struck out once.
White Oak's Noah Carter hit .455 with two doubles and two RBI. Teammate Tyler Puckett hit .444 with three doubles. Davis Tolliver hit .417 with a double and two RBI, and Colton Millwood hit .400 with a double and three RBI.