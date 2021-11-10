Kilgore senior Davin Rider, who helped lead the Bulldogs to a thrilling 65-58 win over Lindale to capture the District 9-4A Division I championship, has been named the Class 4A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Player of the Week for Week 11 of the season.
Rider was joined this week by Brennan quarterback Ashton Dubose in 6A, Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill in 5A, Scurry-Rosser quarterback Tanner Vaughn in 3A, Roscoe quarterback/defensive back Jax Watts in 2A and Newman International quarterback Joshua Rico for private schools.
The Built Ford Tough Texas High School Player of the Week program honors players in each classification for their performances on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Rider carried 24 times for 319 yards and five touchdowns against Lindale, adding 12 tackles and two interceptions on defense.
"Davin is an excellent student, young man and football player," Bulldog head coach Clint Fuller said. "I am so proud of him and all of his teammates that have helped Davin and our team accomplish so much this season. Davin embodies the standards of Kilgore football. He is a selfless, tough leader with great character.
Dubose completed 15 of 22 passes for 282 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 137 yards and three scores in Brennan's 56-23 win over San Antonio Marshall.
Hill recorded 18 tackles, three quarterback pressures and a forced fumble against Frisco Lone Star.
Vaughn completed 17 of 23 passes for 336 yards and a school-record seven touchdowns in a 60-6 win over Mildred.
Watts completed 17 of 18 passes for 436 yards and six touchdowns and added four tackles, two pass breakups and an interception on defense in his team's win over Hamlin.
Rico passed for 416 yards and seven touchdowns in an 86-14 win over Founders Classical.