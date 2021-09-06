In a pair of close games, Spring Hill and Kilgore needed everything Brooks Hill and Davin Rider could give them.
The Panthers and Bulldogs got plenty from senior linebacker Hill and Bulldog two-way standout Rider, and for their efforts Hill is the East Texas Defensive Player of the Week and Rider the ET Offensive Player of the Week for the second week of the season.
Hill recorded 11 tackles, two sacks, two quarterback pressures and two tackles for loss in Spring Hill's 28-25 win over Brook Hill. In two games, Hill has racked up 20 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, two QB pressures and two tackles for loss.
A year ago, he was solid for the Panthers on defense - finishing with 71 tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery and six tackles for loss.
Spring Hill, now 1-1, will host White Oak on Friday to renew a rivalry that wasn't played a year ago due to COVID-19 protocols.
The game will be the 51st meeting between the Panthers and Roughnecks, with White Oak holding a slim 26-24 advantage.
Rider made his presence felt on defense for Kilgore in a 49-27 win over Hallsville, finishing with six tackles and blocking a punt that was recovered for a touchdown by a teammate.
But he did most of his damage on offense, carrying 22 times for 259 yards and five touchdowns - scoring on runs of 6, 7, 21, 24 and 28 yards. He also had one catch for 17 yards.
In two games against 5A opponents - the Bulldogs opened with a win over Nacogdoches two weeks ago - Rider has carried 37 times for 440yards and eight touchdowns to go along with two catches for 35 yards.
Kilgore will host Pine Tree on Friday.