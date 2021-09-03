HALLSVILLE – Kilgore’s Davin Rider scored five touchdowns and figured in another in leading the Bulldogs to a 49-27 victory over Hallsville on Friday night at Bobcat Stadium.
Rider rushed for a career-high 222 yards and scored on runs of six, seven, 24, 21, and 35 yards. He also blocked a punt into the end zone which the Bulldogs recovered for a touchdown.
Da’Marion Van Zant added the other Kilgore TD on a one-yard sneak.
This was a 22-point win for the ‘Dogs (2-0), but it didn’t come easy.
Elijah Nicholson, who rushed for 205 yards a week ago against Henderson, led Hallsville with 97 yards on 17 carries. Quarterback Jace Mosley followed a 200-plus yard passing performance, going 10-of-24 for 212 yards with scoring strikes of 10 yards to Kam Gaut, 18 to Ethan Miller and five-yards to Nicholson, who added the Bobcats final touchdown of the night on a two-yard run with 9:33 remaining in the contest.
Nicholson’s fourth rushing touchdown of the season capped a 66-yard march in five plays and pulled Hallsville to within eight points of Kilgore (35-27).
The loss, Hallsville’s second of the season was its 18th in a row.
Besides his rushing prowess, Nicholson finished with six receptions for 111 yards. His teammate Carter Rogas had seven catches for 90.
Kilgore’s Dadrian Franklin led the Bulldogs’ receiving corps with three catches for 34 yards. Jermaine Roney, who was a big factor in the Dogs’ excellent field position with his kickoff and punt returns, also blocked an extra point, added two receptions for 16 yards to go with Davin Rider’s one catch for 17.
The Bulldogs had their chances early, coming up just inches short of a first down at the one-yard line. Kilgore got excellent field position as Jermaine Roney returned the opening kickoff 53 yards to the Hallsville 11 yard line.
With fourth-and-one from the two, Rider missed the first down by mere inches, leaving Hallsville with at its one. The Kilgore defense held and the ‘Dogs received their second opportunity from the Hallsville 28. This time, the ‘Dogs made it count, getting a six-yard Rider scoring run to got ahead 7-0, after Chris Baldazo’s PAT.
The Bobcats answered with a Mosely to Kam Gaut 10-yard scoring strike, coming with 10:21 left in the second period to knot the score on Zach Southard’s extra point.
Rider scored his second touchdown of the evening on a seven-yard run with 4:45 remaining in the half. Baldazo’s second of seven extra points gave Kilgore a 14-7 halftime lead.
Both teams managed two touchdowns in the third period, before the Bulldogs pulled away, outscoring Hallsville 21-6 in the fourth stanza.
While Kilgore returns home to host Pine Tree, its third 9-5A, Division II opponent in as many weeks, the Bobcats will entertain Chapel Hill on Friday night next week.