LINDALE – Kilgore’s Davin Rider scored five touchdowns and intercepted a couple of passes to lead the Bulldogs to a 65-58 victory over Lindale at Eagle Stadium on Friday night.
The win assured Kilgore its first outright district championship since 2013, and was a bit of revenge against the Eagles, who won the district title last year by beating the Bulldogs, and then eliminating the ‘Dogs from the playoffs.
Kilgore finishes the regular season unbeaten in district play (6-0) and 9-1 overall. The Eagles (5-1) and the runner-up to Kilgore in district play are 6-4 overall. Both are assured a bi-district playoff berth next week.
Rider came into the contest with 1,199 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.
Against Lindale, he rushed for 280 yards, a new season-high for the senior, on 22 carries with scoring runs of three, 52, 67, 33 and 37 yards. His previous career high was 259 yards and a five TD performance on 22 carries against Hallsville on the second week of the season.
Much like last year’s meetings between the schools, this was a donnybrook.
These teams totaled 1,073 yards, scored 17 touchdowns and kicked acouple of field goals.
Lindale quarterback Sam Peterson was 27 of 33 passing for 372 yards and three touchdowns, those were 33 and 22 yards to Jacob Seekford, and 18-yards to Evan Alford.
Peterson rushed for 78 yards, scoring on runs of 22 and 1-yard.
Kilgore’s offense was a lot more than just Davin Rider. Da’Marion Van Zandt was 10-of-13 passing for 229 yards with scoring strikes of 30 to Jermaine Roney, 29 yards to PJ Wiley and 67 yards to Isaiah Ross.
Roney electrified the crowd, returning the second-half kickoff 88 yards for a score, extending Kilgore’s lead at the time to 49-35.
Joining Rider with picks were Matthew Tyeskie and Zaylon Stoker.
Both teams open the 2021 bi-district playoffs next week.