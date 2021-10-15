KILGORE – Davin Rider rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns, leading Kilgore to a 41-20 victory over Chapel Hill on Friday night at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
Rider eclipsed 200-yards for the second time this season, and his yardage for the night gives him 1,082 yards through seven games as the Ragin’ Red improved to 3-0 in 9-4A Division I play (6-1 overall).
The loss drops Chapel Hill to 1-3 in district and 5-3 overall.
Rider, who came into the contest averaging 12.7 yards per carry, scored on runs of 66, 11 and 46 yards against Chapel Hill.
Kilgore also got a couple of Da’Marion Van Zandt scoring passes of 24- yards to PJ Wiley and 33-yards to Jermaine Roney. The Ragin’ Red’s other touchdown was a fumble recovery by Peyton Christian in the end zone, after Chris McGhee caused Chapel Hill quarterback Demetrius Brisbon to fumble.
Chapel Hill’s scores came on 36- and 21-yard field goals by Adolfo Tamayo, and scoring passes of 19 and 2 yards from Brisbon to Ilonzo McGregor.
Brisbon, the freshman quarterback, led the visitors’ rushing attack with 89-yards on seven carries. Ricky Stewart followed with 47 yards on just six carries. Chapel Hill rushed for 208 yards, and Brisbon completed 10-of-20 passes for 164 yards.
His favorite receiver was McGregor, who finished the contest with six catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
Van Zandt was 7-of-14 passing for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Kilgore’s leading receivers were Roney (2-43) and Dadrian Franklin (2-30). Wiley had one reception for 24 yards for the touchdown to go with one by Davin Rider for 19, and one by Matthew Tyeskie for 23 yards. Matt Hardy came on late to rush for 38-yards on just four attempts for the Ragin’ Red.
Tamayo provided the Bulldogs’ their only points in the first half with a couple of field goals. Tamayo missed on two other field goal attempts, which were blocked by Roney, coming off the edge.
Kilgore’s scoring drives covered 75-yards in seven plays, 75 yards in three plays, 59-yards in 12 plays and 46-yards in one Rider run.
Chris Ervin and Chris McGhee were just a couple of Kilgore defensive players that shined, as did Christian, who scored, recovering the loose football for the touchdown among others.
Kilgore visits Henderson next week, while Chapel Hill returns home to entertain Mabank.