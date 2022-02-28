Longview's Reagan Rios and White Oak's Lillian Scalia turned in dominant performances for their respective teams during the second week of the high school softball season.
For their efforts, Rios is the East Texas Pitcher of the Week and Scalia is the ET Hitter of the Week.
Rios worked three games inside the circle for the Lady Lobos, striking out 39 and giving up one earned run in wins over Tatum, Chapel Chapel Hill and Beckville. She fanned 19 against Tatum, 12 against Chapel Hill and had eight punch outs against Beckville.
For the year, Rios is 6-2 with a 0.80 earned run average, 95 strikeouts and 21 walks in 43.2 innings pitched.
Scalia opened the week by going 0-for-4 against Brownsboro, but hit a gaudy .538 in the next four games (7-for-13) with four doubles, a triple and seven RBI.
The Ladyneck standout had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run against Queen City, went 3-for-3 with a triple, double and five RBI against Waskom and had two hits in three trips to the plate, driving in a run, against Jasper.
For the season, Scalia is hitting at a .581 clip. Twelve of her 18 hits have gone for extra bases - nine doubles, two triples and a home run - and she's driven in 11 runs while scoring 14 times.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
White Oak's Larkin Daniels went 2-2 with a 2.88 ERA, striking out 31, walking three and giving up 11 hits in 17 innings.
Tyler Legacy's Presley Johnston was 2-0 with 18 strikeouts in two games. She did not allow a run on six hits.
HITTING
Hallsville's Danyelle Molina went 8-for-11 for the week with two doubles and an RBI. Teammate Mallory Pyle was 5-for-11 with two home runs and four RBI.
Gilmer's Ryleigh Larkins went 5-for-8 in two games with four RBI and four runs scored. Melody Larkins was 4-for-8 in two outings.
White Oak's Addison McClanahan went 6-for-9 with a double, an RBI and four walks and teammate Kenzie Jester was 3-for-6 with a double, five RBI, three walks and two hit by pitches.
Hughes Springs' Presley Richardson, Jacee Short and Emma McKinney all had three hits in the team's only game of the week. Richardson homered twice and drove in six runs. Short doubled and had two RBI, and McKinney doubled, drove in a run and swiped six bags.
Elysian Fields' Gracey Struwe went 4-for-6 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored for the week. Teammate Cora Creech was 3-for-7 with a double and an RBI, and Trista Bell finished 3-for-7 with three RBI.
Linden-Kildare's Ashtin Patterson went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double and six RBI against Paul Pewitt in an 11-1 win.
Tyler Legacy's Maddie Flanery went 5-for-6 at the dish with two RBI and five stolen bases in two games.