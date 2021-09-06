The Beckville Ladycats continue to roll, and a big part of the team's success is the play of four-year starter Kinsley Rivers.
Rivers turned in another solid week for a Beckville squad that knocked off 5A Hallsville and 3A Sabine, and for her efforts she has been named East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week for games played Aug. 30-Sept. 4.
Beckville opened the week with a five-set win over Hallsville (13-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-15, 15-12) and ended the week with a sweep of Sabine (25-13, 25-9, 25-20), and in those two matches Rivers finished with 23 kills, 36 digs, eight blocks and five aces.
She ripped 15 kills and added 27 digs, six blocks and an ace against Hallsville and was solid all over the court against Sabine with eight kills, nine digs, two blocks and four aces.
Beckville, now 26-3, will host Class 5A Marshall on Tuesday.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
Pine Tree's Gianna Spearman finished the week with 31 kills, 67 digs, 47 service points and nine blocks.
New Diana freshman Addison Ridge recorded 66 assists, 13 aces, 40 kills, 59 digs and two blocks.
Beckville's Avery Morris finished the week with 27 kills, 21 digs and four aces.
Texas High's Isabella Cherry had 55 kills, 83 assists, 31 digs and 44 service points.
MILESTONE WIN
In case you missed it, Carthage coach Alicia Stewart picked up her 300th career win over the weekend at the Marshall Tournament. Carthage defeated Henderson and Mount Pleasant in pool play, and then gave Stewart win No. 300 with a 25-9, 25-27, 25-14 win over DeKalb.
THE WEEK AHEAD
Tatum opens District 16-3A action at home against Troup on Tuesday, and then most area squads begin league action on Friday.
Friday's district matches include Hallsville at Longview, Pine Tree at Texas High and Sulphur Springs at Mount Pleasant in 15-5A, Kilgore at Spring Hill and Henderson at Bullard in 16-4A, White Oak at Daingerfield, Sabine at Ore City and New Diana at Hughes Springs in 15-3A, Tatum at Waskom and West Rusk at Troup in 16-3A, Atlanta at Paul Pewitt in 14-3A and Union Grove at Leverett's Chapel, Union Hill at Carlisle and Overton at Hawkins in 19-2A.