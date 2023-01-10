Longview's Ryan Roberts and Union Grove's Jax Daniels earned Longview News-Journal Player of the Week honors for their performances in games played Jan. 2-7.
Both awards are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Roberts, a 6-2 junior post, averaged 12.5 points and 12 rebounds in District 15-5A games against Marshall and Whitehouse last week. She scored nine points against Marshall and 16 against Whitehouse while yanking down 12 rebounds in both games.
The Lady Lobos won both games and took an 18-5 overall record and a 4-1 district mark into Tuesday's game at Texas High.
Daniels averaged 19.1 points per outing in Union Grove's wins over Big Sandy and Ore City. He opened the week by scoring 16 against Ore City, and then poured in 23 against Big Sandy as the Lions moved to 2-1 in district play.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
GIRLS
Tatum freshman Kamdyn Scott had a career-high 21 points to go along with three rebounds, four steals and two assists against Elysian Fields on Tuesday and added 15 points, 10 rebounds and four steals in a win over Waskom two days later in a game played at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Union Grove's Gracie Stanford averaged 17 points in two district wins for the Lady Lions last week, knocking down 10 made 3-pointers in the two outings.
Canton's Amari Welch scored 21 points and added eight steals, five assists and four rebounds in a win over Cumberland Academy.
TABC POLLS
BOYS
Mount Pleasant (8) and Lufkin (19) in Class 5A head up the list of East Texas schools ranked this week in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches weekly poll.
In Class 4A, Sulphur Springs is 11, Bullard 13, Center 17, Chapel Hill 18 and Jacksonville 22. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill is No. 8, Central Heights 12, Diboll 19, Jefferson 24 and Mineola 25 in Class 3A, and in 2A, Timpson is No. 3, Martin's Mill 7, Douglass 8, North Hopkins 9, Big Sandy 10 and Beckville 16.
Top-ranked teams for the week are Lake Highlands in 6A, Dallas Kimball in 5A, Dallas Carter in 4A, Dallas Madison in 3A, Lipan in 2A and Graford in Class A.
East Texas teams ranked among private schools are Brook Hill (10) in 4A, T.K. Gorman (10) in 3A and Trinity School of Texas (8) in 2A.
GIRLS
Mount Pleasant, ranked No. 13 in 5A, heads up the list of East Texas teams ranked this week in the TABC poll. In Class 4A, ranked teams are North Lamar (16), Canton (17) and Brownsboro (23). Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (11), Central Heights (13), Winnsboro (14) and Mount Vernon (25) are ranked 3A teams, and in 2A, Chireno is No. 4, Tenaha 5, Martin's Mill 8 and Woden 24.
Heading up the lists are San Antonio Clark in 6A, Lubbock Monterey in 5A, Glen Rose in 4A, Fairfield in 3A, Nocona in 2A and Huckabay in Class A.
Grace Community School of Tyler is ranked No. 7 in TAPPS 5A.