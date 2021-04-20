Sabine’s David Robinson, one of the area’s most decorated track and cross country runners, will continue his academic and athletic career at the next level after signing a national letter-of-intent with Dallas Baptist University on Wednesday at the Sabine High School library.
Robinson will run track (distances) and cross country at Dallas Baptist, a Lone Star Conference school.
On the track, Robinson won the district championship and qualified for regional competition in the 3,200 meters this season. He was a district champion in the 3,200-meters and a regional qualifier in the 3,200 and 1,600 as a sophomore and junior.
In cross country, Robinson won the individual district championship as a sophomore, junior and senior and helped his team win three straight district titles. He was a regional and state qualifier as a sophomore and junior and a regional qualifier this past fall as a senior.
Robinson also blossomed into one of the area’s top basketball players. After averaging 7.8 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals as a junior, he earned co-Most Valuable Player honors in District 15-3A as a senior after averaging 17.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals per game.
Joining Dallas Baptist University in the Lone Star Conference are Angelo State, Cameron, Eastern New Mexico, Lubbock Christian, Midwestern State, Oklahoma Christian, St. Edwards, St. Mary’s, Texas A&M International, Texas A&M Commerce, Texas A&M Kingsville, Texas Woman’s University, Arkansas-Fort Smith, UT Permian Basin, UT Tyler, West Texas A&M and Western New Mexico.