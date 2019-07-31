TYLER — After a tough round, who could blame Tony Romo if he dashed off the course into the cool clubhouse.
But after a 5-over 75, Romo graciously signed autographs, posed for photos and smiled for all the fans on the hot day at The Cascades Golf & Country Club course. After more than 30 minutes, every youngster and fan was happy and gave the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback a huge ovation.
Romo was playing in the 49th Tanos Exploration II/Patterson-UTI Drilling Texas State Open and after his 1-under 69 on Tuesday, he was hoping to stick around for final two days of the event. However it was not meant to be as Romo finished at 4-over 144. The cut was the low 55 and ties and fell at even par 140.
“Anybody who walks 18 holes in this heat deserves an autograph,” Romo said. “It was just lot of support out there. I just wish I had made a few putts out there today, but I think we are headed in the right direction.”
After parring the first two holes, Romo had a double-bogey on the par 4 No. 3, followed by consecutive bogeys. He did birdie the par 5 No. 6 hole. After two more bogeys, Romo parred the final seven holes of his round.
Romo, pending his schedule, said, he would “absolutely” like to return for the 2020 TSO.
“I thought it was first class all the way from the members, the people who work here, Mark Harrison (executive director/CEO) of the Northern Texas PGA and Matt (Cohen) general manager here at the Club,” Romo said. “It was all set up perfectly.
“It was good to come to see all the people and compete a little bit,” said Romo, who was playing in his third TSO but first in Tyler. “It was really fun.”
Romo said it is special to take part in the Texas event.
“I grew up Wisconsin, but I’m a Texan now pretty much,” said Romo, who has three young boys ages 7, 5 and about to turn 2. “So we live in Dallas full-time, me and my family. I know a lot of the guys you compete against here. It’s an enjoyable week. It makes good competition and you get to be around a lot of people you enjoy.”
Romo said his boys love playing the sports he plays as well as their friends. “And we sprinkle a few Legos in there along the way,” he laughed.
Romo is also fan of The Cascades course. “It is a big-boy golf course,” Romo said.
“You are hitting a lot of long irons, mid-irons into the par 4s. The pars 5 you’ve got to hit a really good drive. ... I thought it was in great shape and the greens were fantastic.”
Since retiring from the Cowboys, he still gets to be around football in his CBS role.
Romo said he is always studying the teams and game.
“It is an enjoyable process and you get to work with Jim Nantz which is really wonderful,” Romo said.
The first CBS broadcast of a preseason NFL game this season is Aug. 18 when the New Orleans Saints play at the Los Angeles Chargers.
Although he is away from the QB role, he said the fans here are special.
“The people from Tyler are genuine and nice; and it makes you fell special, not that you always deserve it, but I felt humbled by the way they were this week,” Romo said.