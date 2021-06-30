GLADEWATER — Fort Worth's Trevor Brown turned in a bogey-free round of 69 to lead the U.S. Amateur qualifier tournament after 18 holes today at Tempest Golf Club.
Brown, playing in a threesome that includes former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, recorded birdies on holes 3, 4 and 15 to take a one-shot lead over six other golfers.
Romo finished the first 18 holes of the 36-hole event with a 76 and is tied for 34th.
Golfers are scheduled to begin teeing off again at 3 p.m.
Colby Amparan of Fort Worth, Shuai Ming Wong of Dallas, Randall Fojtasek of Dallas, Nick Costello of Austin, Tucker Allen of Tolar and Marcus Jones of Argyle are all tied for second, one back of Brown.
Turner Hosch of Dallas is two back with a 71, and four players - Tommy boone of Richardson, Draegan Majors of Dallas, J.R. Hurley of Norman Oklahoma and Adam House of Rockwall all shot even-par 72.
Longview's Rhett Sellers, a Trinity School of Texas graduate who recently finished his first year at Rutgers University, and 2006 Longview High School graduate Hudson Johnson, were in a group of five players who finished at two-over 74.
Recent New Diana High School graduate Sam Benson finished the first 18 with a 76, and Longview's Jonathan Walgama had an 81 after 18 holes.
Longview's Cade Bruce and Jefferson's Craig McAlpine have withdrawn from the tournament.