GLADEWATER — About an hour and a half into the second round, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said he is withdrawing from the U.S. Amateur qualifier tournament. 

Romo on Wednesday told Tyler Morning Telegraph sports editor Phil Hicks at Tempest Golf Club in Gladewater that he will be back in Tyler for another tournament in July.

Romo, who was tied for 34th with a 74 after 18 holes, made it through eight holes on the second round before having issues with his back. He said his back made it through fine in a tournament he played this past week in Wisconsin.

USGA Amateur Qualifiers
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo stretches while waiting to tee off while attempting to qualify for the USGA Amateur tournament Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at The Tempest Golf Club. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

"I thought I could make it today," he said.

Romo tried loosening his back on the course, lying down to stretch it out, but to no avail. Early in the second round he appeared to have trouble bending down to get his ball.

"I love the course," he said. "It's fantastic."

Sports editor

I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.