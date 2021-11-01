Kilgore's Isaiah Ross made the most of his first start at running back, and Carlisle's Joel Fraser continued to do what he always does from his linebacker spot.
For their efforts in Kilgore's 42-13 win over Athens and Carlisle's 57-6 win over Union Grove, Ross has been named the East Texas Offensive Player of the Week and Fraser the ET Defensive Player of the Week for Week 10 of the high school season.
Ross, a junior, carried 14 times for 217 yards and scored on runs of 13, 2, 66 and 25 yards in Kilgore's win over Athens. He scored twice in the first half to help the Bulldogs build a 21-7 lead at the break. Then, just 26 seconds into the second half, he raced 66 yards for a TD that put the Bulldogs on top 28-7.
He finished his big night with a 25-yard TD jaunt with 24 seconds left in the third to make it a 35-13 contest.
Ross has carried 67 times this season, rushing for 563 yards and seven touchdowns.
Kilgore (8-1, 5-0) will visit Lindale (6-3, 5-0) to settle the District 9-4A Division I title on Friday.
Fraser, a senior who racked up 113 tackles a year ago, recorded 15 tackles, five tackles for loss, a quarterback pressure and a blocked punt against Union Grove on Friday.
For the season, the standout linebacker has 78 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, two sacks, six quarterback pressures, a blocked kick, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.
The Indians (4-4, 4-1), winners of four in a row, will visit Linden-Kildare (2-6, 2-3) to close out the regular season on Friday.