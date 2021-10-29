KILGORE — Isaiah Ross enjoyed a career night, rushing for 217-yards and four touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a 42-13 victory over the Athens on Friday night at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
Ross, starting for the first time this season for Davin Rider (injury), did a bang-up job on just 14 carries for the 6th-ranked Bulldogs, who improved to 5-0 in district (8-1 overall), setting the stage for next week’s showdown against Lindale for the district championship.
The Eagles defeated Palestine, also improving to 5-0 (6-3 overall).
Ross scored on runs of 13, two, 66- and 25 yards against the Hornets, who drop to 0-5 against the district and 4-5 for the season.
The Bulldogs also used a couple of Da’Marion Van Zandt scoring strikes of 40 and 32 yards to Jermaine Roney for touchdowns.
Chris Baldazo was five-for-five on his extra point attempts to effectively wrap up the Kilgore scoring.
Ross did his yeoman duty behind an offensive line of Alex Cervantes, Jared Rich, McCabe Wheeler, Justin Flores and Taylor Hill against the Hornets.
Kilgore, which had only 12 carries for 93 yards in the first half, while Van Zandt was 5-for-7 passing for 75 yards at intermission, finished with 434 yards of total offense.
Van Zandt was 8-of-12 for 134 yards for the night, and backup Cade Henry was 1-for-2 for nine yards. Kilgore’s leading receiver was Roney with four receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Dadrian Franklin added two catches for 19 yards and Ross had one-for-two.
Meanwhile, Athens quarterback Ty Arroyo was 15-of-32 for 234 yards passing. His leading receivers were Grant Yudizky (6-79) and Jaden Crane (4-66).
Defensively, Kilgore, led by Chris McGhee, who blocked an extra point after the Hornets first touchdown of the night, limited the visitors to just 35 yards rushing. Jecorey Roberts led Athens with 33 yards on eight carries.
Chris Ervin also came away with and interception of Arroyo in the Red Zone.
Kilgores cored on three of its four first-half possessions, building a 21-7 lead at halftime. The Dogs got a couple of Ross scoring runs of 13- and two-yards to go with a 40-yard Van Zandt completion to Roney for points against the visiting Hornets.
Meanwhile Athens held a decisive 34-19 edge in number of plays against the Ragin’ Red at intermission. The Hornets only scored on a two-yard Arroyo run with 2:30 remaining in the first quarter.
Arroyo was 10 of 21 passing the football for 169-yards with an interception by Ervin at the Kilgore 10 yard line with only 17.5 seconds remaining in the first half.
Despite their numbers (169 passing and 49 rushing) the significant number that hurt the Hornets more than anything was being in the Red Zone three times and scoring just once.
The Hornets second touchdown of the game came with 4:53 left in the third quarter on an 11-yard Jamauri Manning run, which cut the deficit at the time to 15, 28-13.
Both teams close the regular season next week. Athens entertains Mabank, while Kilgore visits Lindale.