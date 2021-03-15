Rosters are set and coaches have been named for the annual Hoops for Autism All-Star Basketball Games, set for March 27 at Spring Hill High School's Panther Gymnasium.
Games are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (girls) and 7 p.m. (boys).
Coaches are Kilgore's Jeff Coleman (head coach) and Timothy Gillen-Hall (assistant) for the boys South team and Pine Tree's Brandon Shaver (head coach) and Justin Hales (assistant) for the North.
For the girls, coaches are Winnsboro's Robert Cochran (head coach) and Keri Sanders (assistant) for the South and Spring Hill's Dee Lewis (head coach) and Johnathon Ladd and Ashton Schave (assistants) for the North.
ROSTERS
GIRLS
NORTH: Macey Alston, 5-8 guard, Union Grove; Peyton Borens, 5-6 guard, Spring Hill; Hai'leigh Oliver, 5-5 guard, Gladewater; Blaire Kaufman, 5-7 guard, Sabine; Abbie Ramsey, 5-5 guard, Frankston; Haylee Jordan, 6-2 forward, Gilmer; Makena Littlejohn, 5-3 guard, Union Grove; Laikyn Smith, 6-0 guard, Hallsville; Carleigh Judd, 5-10 forward, Union Grove; Chandler Blain, 5-6 guard, Saltillo
SOUTH: Miah Thomas, 5-10 guard, Kilgore; Kalaya Pierce, 5-5 guard, Lindale; Rachel Pinnell, 5-6 guard, Winnsboro; Autumn Jackson, 5-4 guard, Mount Pleasant; Kalie Dunavant, 5-3 guard, Martin's Mill; Shakayla Warren, 5-3 guard, Brownsboro; Lily Chamberlain, 5-4 guard, Lindale; Bayli Hooker, 5-6 guard, Brownsboro; Kentoya Woods, 5-11 post, Brownsboro; Shelbi Steen, 6-0 post, Lindale
BOYS
NORTH: Carter Jackson, 6-5 forward, Hooks; Jayson Tuck, 5-8 guard, Marshall; Zaveion Okoh, 6-3 guard, Mount Pleasant; Tyresse Jones, 5-10 guard, Spring Hill; Boo Wilkerson, 6-2 guard, Sulphur Springs; Daimion Collins, 6-9 forward, Atlanta; T'vondrick Henry, 6-4 guard, Pleasant Grove; David Robinson, 6-0 guard, Sabine; Nick Stewart, 6-0 guard, Carthage; Ryan Ecker, 6-2 guard, Gary
SOUTH: Isaac Hoberecht, 6-0 guard, Kilgore; Caden Smith, 5-11 guard, Mabank; Colton Taylor, 6-0 guard, Lindale; Malik Ray, 6-0 guard, Tyler; Bryson Collins, 6-0 guard, Henderson; Ethan Montgomery, 6-0 guard, Cumberland; Matt Rigdon, 5-11 guard, Carlisle; Jonah Fischer, 6-0 guard, Mineola; Teon Erwin, 6-5 guard, Tyler Legacy; Matt Wade, 6-4 forward, Tyler Legacy