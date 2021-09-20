The Longview Lobos and Sabine Cardinals will head into district play on a winning note, thanks in large part to the play of Jeremiah Rougely and Jace Burns.
Rougely is this week's East Texas Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Lobos' 24-21 win over Bryant, Arkansas. Burns earned ET Offensive Player of the Week honors after leading Sabine past DeKalb, 48-7.
Rougely and the Lobos faced a Bryant team that had won 32 straight games and back-to-back Class 7A state titles in Arkansas. The Hornets averaged 48.6 points per game during a 13-0 season a year ago, and came into Lobo Stadium on Friday averaging 50 points per outing in two previous games.
A junior defensive lineman, Rougely racked up nine tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble for the Lobos, who held the Hornets to 29 points below their season average. On the year, Rougely has 15 tackles, three sacks and three tackles for loss.
The Lobos (3-1) will open District 7-5A Division I play against West Mesquite on Thursday. The game is set for 7 p.m. at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Burns helped the Cardinals snap a two-game losing skid with Friday's win over DeKalb. He completed 8 of 16 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns and carried 16 times for 208 yards and three scores to go along with an interception on defense.
For the season, the senior signal caller has completed 41 of 98 passes for 683 yards and eight touchdowns to go along with 510 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.
The Cardinals will open District 6-3A Division I action at New Boston on Friday.