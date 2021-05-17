White Oak’s mixed doubles team of John Langley and Macy Weeks will open play at the UIL State Tennis Tournament at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday at the Annemarie Tennis Center in San Antonio.
It’s the first trip to the state tournament for both players, who became partners this spring and have loaded up on medals and experience in a short time.
Weeks was a regional qualifier in girls singles in 2018 and 2019, and Langley qualified for regional action in 2019 in boys doubles.
As mixed doubles partners this spring, the Roughneck duo has captured titles at Longview’s Eastman Tournament and Pine Tree’s March Madness Tournament before winning district and regional titles.
At the district tournament, Langley and Weeks defeated a Hughes Springs team early before knocking off a pair of Sabine teams for the championship.
At regionals held in Tyler, Langley and Weeks notched wins over teams from Grandview, Ponder and Edgewood before winning the championship with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over a Blue Ridge team.
Langley and Weeks will meet Nathanael Pfiester and Jessica Soto of Alvarado in the quarterfinals at 9:15 on Thursday. A win would put them in the semifinals at 2 p.m. that day against either Blane Sadler and Andrea Smith of Groesbeck or Ryland Miller and Mollie Gilbert of Peaster.
The championship match is set for 10 a.m. on Friday.
NOTES: Also competing at the state meet from the area is the boys doubles team of Chase Bynum and Christopher Palmer of Linden-Kildare.
They’ll face Ty Spencer and Tate Spencer of Mason at 9:15 a.m. today at the Blossom Tennis Center in San Antonio. A win would move them to the semifinals at 3:15 p.m. against either Lui Rodriguez and Huston Hall of Crawford or Thomas Gabehart and Sawyer Stallings of Forsan.
The 2A boys doubles title match is set for 8:30 a.m. on Friday.