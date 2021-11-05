WHITE OAK – The White Oak Roughnecks built a two-touchdown halftime lead, extended the cushion with a punt return for a score in the third and rolled to a 42-21 win over the New Boston Lions on Friday in District 6-3A Division I action at Roughneck Stadium.
White Oak moves to 5-5 overall and 2-4 in the district with the win. New Boston drops to 5-5 and 2-4.
New Boston opened the scoring with a 2-yard run by Dalton Daniel to cap a 5-play, 58-yard drive after recovering an onside kick to open the game. A 27-yard run by Isaac Goldsmith on third and five kept the drive alive.
Then, White Oak went to work.
Dylan Creager hit Cayson Siegley with a 50-yard scoring pass as White Oak used a little trickery to get on the board. Siegley took the snap, tossed it to Creager and then became a receiver to complete the TD connection and tie things at 7-7.
Four minutes later, Brian Williams hauled in a tipped Siegley pass and turned it into a 46-yard touchdown to end a 5-play, 74-yard scoring march. Siegley hit Luke Baker on a 25-yard completion earlier in the drive.
Siegley’s third TD pass of the half went to Dee Williams and covered 38 yards to move the Roughnecks on top 21-7. The drive took just three plays and covered 37 yards after a fumble recovery by Baker.
Chris Ganaway picked Siegley off and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown to keep New Boston in the game, but with 38.4 seconds left in the half Siegley scored on a 2-yard run to end a 9-play, 81yard drive that put the Roughnecks on top 28-13 at the break.
Noah Carter raced 75 yards with a punt at the 9:52 mark of the third quarter after New Boston went three-and-out with its first drive after intermission. That put the Roughnecks on top 35-13, but four minutes later Creager put thigns away with a 4-yard TD run to end a 6-play, 68-yard drive.
Demetrius McChester’s 3-yard TD run with 2:05 left in the third capped the scoring to make the final 42-21.