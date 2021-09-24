ATLANTA – Gavin Bzdil scored a trio of rushing touchdowns, and Dylan Creager sealed the win with a late interception for the Roughnecks as White Oak opened District 6-3A Division I play with a 30-20 win over the Atlanta Rabbits.
White Oak moves to 4-1 with the win, while Atlanta drops to 0-5.
White Oak led 30-20 with 4:36 left in the fourth quarter when Atlanta picked off a Roughneck pass. On the first play of Atlanta’s drive, however, Creager came up with an interception and the visitors were able to run out the clock.
Atlanta got on the board first, driving 67 yards in five plays and lighting up the board with a 1-yard touchdown run by Daniel Hernandez with 9:25 left in the opening quarter.
Jack Plunk hit Cooper McClure on passes of 23 and 31 yards during the drive.
The Roughnecks countered two minutes later with a 1-yard touchdown run by Bzdil to culminate a six-play, 75-yard march. Cayson Siegley’s 66-yard pass to Luke Baker was the key play on the drvie.
La’Randion Dowden’s 2-yard touchdown run with 5:42 left in the first ended a six-play, 55-yard drive and put the Rabbits back on top. Dowden also had runs of 11 and 14 yards on the drive, and Plunk connected with McClure for 14 yards.
White Oak closed out the first quarter with a 3-yard TD run by Bzdil to tie it, and then went in front late in the second quarter on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Siegley to Baker.
On the first drive, which took 14 plays and moved 75 yards, Siegley connected on a 12-yard pass to Holden Hodges on third-and-11 to keep the chains moving and later hit Dalton Morgan on a 15-yarder.
The final drive of the half included a 14-yard connection from Siegley to Sam Dusek on third-and-nine and a 14-yarder between the same two Roughnecks on third-and-11. Siegley also hit Hodges on a 31-yarder to highlight the 10-play, 87-yard march to give White Oak a 20-14 halftime lead.
Atlanta tied things at 20-20 with 7:53 left in the third when McClure scored on a 65-yard run off a fake punt.
The Roughnecks moved back in front two minutes later by driving 65 yards in five plays and using an 11-yard TD run by Bzdil to get back on top. That drive was kept alive when the Roughnecks were successful on a fake punt on fourth-and-3.
Avan Whittington capped the score for the Roughnecks with a 30-yard field goal at the 2:04 mark of the fourth quarter. Dalton Morgan recovered fumble to set up that scoring drive, which was kept alive by Siegley’s 8-yard run on fourth-and-4.
White Oak will host Jefferson and Atlanta visits Sabine next week.