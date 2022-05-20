WHITE OAK - Colton Fears, a multiple-sport athlete at White Oak High School, capped a busy week on Friday by locking up his academic and athletic future in a setting close to home.
Surrounded by family, friends, teammates and coaches at the Roughneck Fieldhouse, Fears, signed a national letter-of-intent to compete in track and field at Longview's LeTourneau University.
The signing came about 17 hours after Fears received one of the top awards at the annual Peters Chevrolet ETVarsity Best Preps Awards banquet in Longview and just a week after he competed in the University Interscholastic League Track and Field Meet in Austin.
"It's always exciting when a kid gets a chance to move on to the next level, but it's especially exciting when a school comes after the kid," White Oak track coach Richard Burks said. "I reached out to a couple of schools, but LeTourneau came after him.
Fears won the Lynzee Ford Award for Heart & Desire at Thursday's Best Preps banquet for overcoming scoliosis to compete for four years in basketball and track and three years in baseball during his time at White Oak High School.
He'll compete in the pole vault at LeTourneau. He was the 2022 district and regional champion in that event, and placed sixth at the UIL State Meet.
LeTourneau competes in the American Southwest Conference along with Belhaven, Concordia, East Texas Baptist University, Hardin-Simmons, Howard Payne, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, McMurry, Ozarks, Sul Ross and UT Dallas.