WHITE OAK – The White Oak Roughnecks built a big lead early and held on for a 49-22 win over Ore City on Friday, moving to 2-0 on the young season.
The Roughnecks opened the scoring just over two minutes into the contest when Gavin Bzdil crashed in from two yards out at the 9:57 mark to cap a seven play, 54-yard scoring drive.
The big play on the drive was a 38-yard pass from Dylan Creager to Jonah Plyler.
With 1:55 left in the opening quarter, Creager and Plyler hooked up again, this time for the touchdown on a 20-yard pass. This drive was set up after the Roughneck defense forced an Ore City punt from its own end zone – giving White Oak the ball at the Rebel 33 to start things.
A shanked Ore City punt two minutes later set the Roughnecks up in business again, with Bzdil scoring from six yards out to end a short, two-play, 45-yard drive. A Creager-to-Noah Carter 36-yard pass did most of the damage on the march as White Oak built a 21-0 lead.
Ore City got on the board seven minutes later on a 27-yard touchdown run from Brett Byrd and a 2-point conversion run by Jaylin Wood. The Rebels moved 83 yards in 12 plays.
Ariel Sosa’s 6-yard touchdown run with 1:48 left in the half capped a seven-play, 58-yard drive for White Oak that gave the home team a 28-8 halftime cushion.
After the Roughnecks made it a 35-8 game with a 9-yard touchdown run by Cayson Siegley late in the third to end a 10-play, 92-yard drive, Siegley added a 32-yard TD run early in the fourth to extend the lead to 42-8.
Ore City got on the board again with a 66-yard touchdown run by Byrd, but the Roughnecks answered five minues later with a 13-yard TD run by Sosa.
The scoring ended with a 2-yard run by Ore City’s Ryan Webb with 5:46 left on the clock.
White Oak will visit Spring Hill on Friday. Ore City (0-2) will host Big Sandy.