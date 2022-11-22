Kris Iske, who led White Oak football to a pair of 10-win seasons and won 51 games overall at the school in nine seasons, has announced his retirement.
Iske said he will retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
White Oak finished 3-7 this past season after bouncing back from an 0-10 campaign in 2019 to win five games in 2020 (5-3) and 2021 (5-5).
Hired in 2014, Iske led the Roughnecks to a 7-4 record in his first season followed by seasons of 10-3 in 2015, 10-2 in 2016, 7-4 in 2017 and 4-6 in 2018.
He had an overall record of 51-44 at White Oak and will retire with a 75-71 coaching record in his career.
Prior to coming to White Oak, Iske helped Elysian Fields and Bay City to back-to-back state title contests in 1998-1999 and 2000-2001. The 2000 Bay City team won it all, with an Iske-led defense giving up just 8.2 points per game.
Iske's first head coaching job was at Grapeland in 2005, and he spent two seasons there before moving to Scurry-Rosser and coaching there for six seasons.
A 1987 Grand Saline graduate, Iske was defensive coordinator for the Roughnecks before taking over as head coach and athletic director when Gerry Stanford departed for Flower Mound Marcus following the 2013 season.