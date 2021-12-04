WHITE OAK - The White Oak Roughnecks used the home court advantage on Saturday to pull out a 53-43 win against Kountze and finish as the champion of the 2021 Rogers Law Firm White Oak/Spring Hill basketball tournament.
“It was an awesome environment,” White Oak boys basketball head coach Brett Cloud said after Saturday’s win. “Kinda like a playoff atmosphere. It’s always good to protect your home court, and our guys played really good.”
“Tough game,” he added. “Kountze is tough. They’re a perennial power across the state.”
White Oak trailed 7-5 early, but scored five straight points to take a 10-7 lead by the end of the opening period. Zac Jacyno’s first make of the day tied the game at 7-7, and Gunner Solis added a shot from three-point range with five seconds left.
Solis finished the game with 12 points and four rebounds, while Jacyno earned six points and five rebounds.
White Oak grew its lead to 24-16 by halftime, and got a boost from Ben Jacyno in the third quarter. He launched the game’s second half scoring with an early two-pointer to make it a 26-16 game. Then, a few minutes later, he made back-to-back baskets to give the Roughnecks a 32-24 lead. Following that, he went one-for-two from the charity stripe to make it a 35-25 game.
Kountze then turned to the three-ball. The Lions made three from downtown to cut the White Oak lead to four late, but Ben Jacyno had an answer for them. He nailed a buzzer-beater to give his team a 40-34 lead at the end of the quarter.
Ben Jacyno finished the contest with 18 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two assists.
“He’s a really good player for us,” said Cloud. “And he’s developed a lot of confidence this year. Grown a little bit and learned that he’s one of the biggest guys out there.”
“He’s a force,” he added. “He played really big for us in the middle. Some strong buckets. He gave us that inside presence.”
Brian Williams, Landon Anderson and Colton Fears also contributed to White Oak’s win on Saturday. Williams produced nine points, five rebounds and five assists, Anderson recorded eight points, seven rebounds, one steal and one assist, and Fears earned a pair of rebounds and assists.