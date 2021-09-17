WHITE OAK – Dylan Creager scored on defense and special teams, and the White Oak Roughnecks celebrated homecoming with a 58-0 win over the New Diana Eagles on Friday at Roughneck Stadium.
White Oak moves to 3-1 with the win, while New Diana drops to 0-4.
The Roughnecks took control early, building a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and adding 24 in the second stanza to enjoy a 45-0 cushion at the break.
Gavin Bzdil got the Roughnecks on the board just over a minute into the game when he plunged in from the 2-yard line after Dalton Morgan set things up with an interception.
Five minutes later CaysonSiegley connected with Noah Carter on a 28-yard touchdown pass to cap a 7-play, 71-yard drive that included a 13-yard run by Julius Maddox.
Sam Dusek, who also recovered a fumble in the first half, hauled in a 13-yard touchdown pass from Siegley with 2.3 seconds left in the opening quarter to make it a 21-0 contest. A Siegley-to-Luke Baker pitch and catch of 15 yards helped keep the 54-yard, 7-play drive alive.
On the first play after the Roughnecks stopped New Diana on a fourth-and-four early in the second quarter, Siegley and Carter connected again through the air – this time from 45 yards out – to boost the lead to 28-0 following the extra point.
Creager’s 70-yard interception return for a touchdown with 7:29 left in the second quarter made it 35-0, and Aven Whittington booted a 31-yard field goal for the Roughnecks to push the lead to 38-0 following an interception by Grayson Thompson.
Rylie Redden ended the first-half scoring with a 12-yard interception return for a TD.
In the third, Jonah Plyler scored on an 8-yardrun with 8:48 to play, and Creager returned a punt 53 yards for a touchdown with 2:31 left in the third to cap the scoring.
The Roughnecks will visit Atlanta and New Diana visits Hughes Springs next week.