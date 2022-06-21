MARSHALL — The state 7-on-7 football champions will be crowned in College Station this weekend, and high school teams from across the state will tee it up for real in 65 days.
But on Tuesday, close to 300 high school football players from East Texas gathered in Marshall for round two of the Zone Magazine Photo Shoot event at the Mavericks’ multipurpose facility.
The first event took place on June 14 at Tyler Legacy’s indoor facility.
Between the two shoots, organized by the sports and marketing departments of the Longview News-Journal and Tyler Morning Telegraph, more than 600 players from the combined coverage areas of the two newspapers and websites were on hand for photos and a reminder that everything is bigger in #bEASTTexas.
The photos will be featured in The Zone, a 150-plus page glossy magazine with breakdowns of all East Texas football teams ahead of the upcoming season. The publication will feature exclusive content including photos of the teams, schedules, rankings, predictions, stats, records and more.
The Zone will be released on Aug. 21 and is available only to paid subscribers, who also get access to area-wide coverage of all sports throughout the year. The magazine can also be viewed online with a digital subscription.
The Zone photo shoots are supported by presenting sponsor Christus Trinity Mother Frances and tailgate sponsor Peters Chevrolet of Longview, who were both on site Tuesday.
For more information on The Zone subscriptions specials, call Steven Briggs at (903) 237-7768 or email circulation@tylerpaper.com .