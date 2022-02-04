JACKSONVILLE - The Sabine Cardinals, led by Mason Bradshaw's round of 82 along with an 85 from Cayden Phillips, finished fifth as a team on Wednesday at the Bullard Classic held at Cherokee Ranch.
Phillips' round included an eagle on No. 18 and Bradshaw birdied No. 7 as the Cardinals finished with a team total of 370.
Caleb Cox turned in a 101, Clinton Perry a 102, Hunter Stuckey a 107 and Jameson Eads a 109.
Bullard Red won the event with a 326 total. Tyler Legacy Black was second at 337, followed by Troup (354), Palestine Maroon (355), Sabine (370), Bullard Blue (372), Whitehouse (375), Diboll (385), Lindale (402), Center (412), Kilgore (413), Jacksonville (416), Harmony (422), Palestine White (422), Brownsboro (425), Rusk (429) and Hawkins (478).