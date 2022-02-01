LIBERTY CITY - Sabine High School enjoyed a memorable night of firsts during Tuesday’s 3-2 come-from-behind District 15-4A home win against Spring Hill at Liberty City’s James Bamberg Stadium.
The Lady Cardinals stormed back from an early two-goal deficit to earn the school’s first-ever girls soccer program series victory against the Spring Hill Lady Panthers. Dahjah Lewis’ program-best 100th career goal launched Sabine’s scoring with a late first half goal, and Hadlee Waggoner recorded her first two-goal performance of her high school career with a pair of second half makes to complete the Lady Cardinals’ comeback.
“We fought to the end,” said Sabine girls soccer coach Heidi Hagan. “And so did Spring Hill. I’ll give props to them. I thought both teams were playing as hard as they possibly could. It is the first time ever that we’ve beat them, so it’s very, very exciting to me.”
Spring Hill scored twice in the first five minutes of Tuesday’s match to hold the early lead. Alexis Grubb scored off a Lady Panther corner kick with 36 minutes remaining in the half, and Haleigh Yoder added a score with 35 minutes to play to make it a 2-0 road team advantage. Jayme Dowell assisted on both goals.
Waggoner tried to provide a Sabine answer at the 28:14 mark, but the score remained the same after her unsuccessful goal attempt.
Terka Dvorakova also had a good look at the Spring Hill goal with 26 minutes remaining, but Lady Panther goalkeeper Claire Fielder recorded a save.
Lewis attempted a shot from short range with 24:18 left until intermission, but once again Fielder extended the Spring Hill shutout.
Sabine’s Lily Brooks then earned saves with 16 and 10 minutes to play in the first half, and Spring Hill was unable to extend its lead on other shot attempts down the stretch. Dowell shot over the net at 13:25, Faith Copeland kicked right of the goal at 12:00, and Maddison Finney and Natalie Fisher didn’t execute other first half looks.
Peyton Childress’ high trajectory on her Sabine shot attempt hit the top crossbar with six minutes to play, but the Lady Cardinals finally reached the scoreboard when Lewis scored with 56 seconds remaining in the first half.
Waggoner attempted an early second half shot at the 38:45 mark, and nearly earned an assist on Bella Shaw’s shot attempt 30 seconds later, but Sabine had to wait six more minutes to tie the score.
The moment arrived when Waggoner drilled the ball into the net for her first of two goals of the match with 32:51 remaining in the match. She topped off her performance with the game-deciding goal with eight minutes to play.