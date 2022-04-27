LIBERTY CITY - Kaleigh Carney was limited to six games during her senior softball season at Sabine High School, but she showed enough on the softball diamond and in the classroom to earn a chance to move on to the next level.
On Wednesday, Carney signed a national letter-of-intent during a ceremony at the Sabine High School library that will allow her to earn her education and play softball at Crown College.
"We're celebrating Kaleigh with this signing ceremony because it's the culmination of what she did in high school, but also because of what the future holds for her," new Sabine head football coach and athletic director Cody Gilbert told family, friends, teammates and classmates during the ceremony.
Carney, wearing a knee brace due to an injury that limited her to just six games in 2022 - she hit .154 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored in those games - will play softball for St. Bonifacius, Minnesota-based Crown College.
"Hard work and dedication has shaped her into what she is today," Sabine head softball coach Alyssa Henry said.
Crown competes in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference along with Northwestern, Wisconsin-Superior, Bethany Lutheran, Minnesota Morris, North Central, Martin Luther and Northland.