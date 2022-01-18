LIBERTY CITY - Alex Galyean, a key player on Sabine baseball teams that have compiled a 47-21 record over the past three seasons, will have a chance to continue his athletic and academic career at the next level after signing a national letter-of-intent with ASA Miami on Tuesday at the Sabine High School library.
Galyean has hit .292, .455 and .449 in his three varsity seasons with the Cardinals, stealing 34 bases, driving in 53 runs and earning 10 pitching wins. He's done some of his best work behind the plate as the team's catcher, a move he asked coaches to make so he could help the team according to Cardinals head coach Michael Mayfield.
As a senior, Galyean hit .449 with two home runs, nine doubles, a triple, 26 RBI, 40 runs scored and 19 stolen bases in 19 attempts. He was 3-3 on the mound with a 3.92 earned run average and 23 strikeouts in 25 innings pitched as the Cardinals finished with a 23-8 record.
During a COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, the team went 9-4 and Galyean hit .455 with 10 doubles, eight RBI, 12 runs scored and five stolen bases in six attempts. He was 2-0 on the hill with a 4.32 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 11.1 innings.
As a freshman, Sabine finished 15-9 and Galyean was 5-2 on the mound wit ha 3.02 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 39.1 innings pitched. He hit .292 with seven doubles, 19 RBI and 22 runs scored while swiping 10 bases in 11 attempts.
ASA Miami competes in a junior college conference along with Florida State College/Jacksonville, Palm Beach State College and Pasco-Hernando State College.