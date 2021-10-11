Sabine's Ally Gresham reached a milestone and helped her team win twice last week. For her efforts, the Lady Cardinal standout is this week's East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week.
Gresham had 42 digs, two aces and one error in 20 service attempts, four kills and four assists as Sabine notched wins over Ore City on Tuesday (25-6, 25-11, 25-7) and Gladewater on Friday 925-20, 25-21, 23-25, 25-13.
She had 18 digs and two assists against Ore City, and then added 24 digs, two assists and a couple of kills against Gladewater. Her two dozen digs on Friday moved her past the 1,000-mark in that category for her career, and she has 420 digs this season heading into tonight's match at home against East Texas Homeschool.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in matches played Oct. 4-9 (nominated by coaches):
Longview's GeCamri Duffie finished with 12 kills and four blocks.
Gilmer's Madyson Tate had 16 kills, two aces and six blocks.
White Oak's Lexie Baker recorded 26 kills, eight digs, six aces, 15 service points and 13 receptions as the Ladynecks improved t o31-1 overall and 8-0 in district play with wins over Daingerfield and New Diana.
Hawkins' Jordyn Warren had 39 assists, 10 aces and 12 kills, and teammate Tenley Conde finished with 19 kills, five aces and five digs.
Van's Bella Thompson had 20 kills, 19 assists, 19 dis and three aces for the week.
Texas High's Isabella Cherry had 34 kills, 36 assists, 21 digs, 33 service points and nine blocks
Atlanta's Destinee Wells finished the week with 19 points, two aces, 25 digs, eight kills and a block. Kym Sheppard had 17 kills and 12 blocks.
TGCA RANKINGS
White Oak remained at the top of the 3A rankings, and Beckville stayed solid at No. 2 in Class 2A with the release of the Texas Girls Coaches Association weekly volleyball rankings on Monday.
In Class 2A, Hawkins is No. 19, and in Class 3A Mount Vernon is No. 10, Harmony No. 13 and Atlanta No. 23. Carthage is No. 4, Paris No. 17 and Bullard No. 22 in Class 4A, and Lufkin checks in at No. 8 in Class 5A.
Crawford in 2A, Farmersville in 4A, Highland Park in 5A and Flower Mound in 6A join White Oak at the top of the rankings.