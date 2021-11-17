LIBERTY CITY – Sabine baseball standout Matt Huey, a five-game winner on the mound who also drove in 35 runs for the Cardinals a year ago, locked up his college academic and athletic future on Wednesday when he signed a national letter of intent with the University of Arkansas-Monticello during a ceremony at the SHS library.
Huey is the third Sabine athlete in as many weeks to sign with four-year schools, joining Cayden Phillips (ETBU golf) and Callie Sparks (UT Dallas softball).
Huey went 5-1 with a 2.15 earned run average on the hill for the Cardinals in 2021, striking out 84 in 55.1 innings pitched. He hit .322 with eight doubles, a triple, 35 RBI and 19 runs scored.
In a 13-game sophomore season in 2020, he was 2-1 with a 0.93 ERA, striking out 17 and walking just three in 15 innings pitched.
Huey saw time on the hill for the Cardinals as a freshman in 2019, striking out four and walking six in 8.2 innings of work.
The University of Arkansas-Monticello finished 22-18 overall and 19-14 in conference play last season.
The Boll Weevils complete in the Great American Conference along with Arkansas Tech, Southern Arkansas, Oklahoma Baptist, Harding, Henderson State, Ouachita, Southern Nazarene, East Central, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Southwestern Oklahoma State and Southeastern Oklahoma State.