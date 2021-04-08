Sabine’s Eduardo Jaimes and Blaire Kaufman locked up at least the first two years of their college academic and athletic careers on Friday, signing national letters of intent during a ceremony at the high school library.
Jaimes will stay close to home after signing with Kilgore College to play football. Kaufman inked with the University of Cossatot, a De Queen, Arkansas community college, to play basketball.
Kaufman played for seasons of varsity hoops for the Lady Cardinals. After averaging 7.3 points per game as a freshman and 4.8 points per contest as a sophomore, she blossomed into a big-time scoring threat in her final two seasons.
As a junior, she averaged 13.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.7 steals per contest. She followed that up by earning district Most Valuable Player, All-Region and Academic All-District honors following a senior campaign that saw her average 17.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
UA Cossatot is an NJCAA Division II program that completes in the South Central District along with Arkansas State Mid-South, National Park College, North Arkansas, Southern Arkansas University Tech and South Arkansas Community College.
The team finished 5-10 overall and 3-7 in conference play this past season.
Jaimes became a valuable weapon for the Sabine football team, connecting on 10 of 11 field goals — including a pair of 52-yarders — and converting 31 of 35 extra point attempts.
He was an all-district, all-East Texas and All-State (TSWA and Padilla Poll) pick in 2020.
Kilgore College competes in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference along with Tyler, Trinity Valley, Navarro, Cisco, Blinn, New Mexico Military Institute and Northeastern Oklahoma.
The Rangers are currently 2-0 and ranked No. 2 in the nation heading into a 3 p.m. contest today at home against NMMI.