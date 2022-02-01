LIBERTY CITY - Sabine senior forward and midfielder Dahjah Lewis reached an important milestone during Tuesday night’s 3-2 District 15-4A home win against Spring Hill at James Bamberg Stadium.
She earned her 100th career high school soccer goal in the final minute of the first half to launch the scoring streak that resulted in the Lady Cardinals’ come-from-behind victory.
“I tried to keep my composure,” Lewis said of her milestone approach for Tuesday’s match. “I didn’t want to come in too anxious, but I knew that my team and I would come out and play to the best of our abilities from start to finish. We did just that.”
It’s hard to reach the century scoring mark in a high school soccer career, and Lewis had less time than most to pull off the feat. She missed double-digit games earlier in her career for basketball games, an injury, and the COVID-shortened 2020 season, but maximized her time on the pitch.
Because of this, Lewis has produced at least 23 goals in all four of her high school soccer seasons. She launched her very successful career with 26 goals and 16 assists as a freshman during the 2019 season. She followed that with a career year in 2020, which included 28 goals and 18 assists during the condescended COVID season. As a junior in 2021, she added 23 goals and nine assists.
“Super proud of her,” said Sabine girls soccer coach Heidi Hagan. “When she was a sophomore, she had the COVID year. And last year, she got hurt. She made the plays, and at the right time. First time ever for a Sabine girl to get 100 goals, so that’s a big deal. Great night overall.”
Entering Tuesday, she had already earned 22 goals and seven assists during the first month of her senior campaign in 2022. She tacked on her milestone-reaching goal with 56 seconds remaining in the first half of Tuesday’s match to cut Sabine’s deficit to 2-1 before halftime.
“Rush of adrenaline,” Lewis said of the memorable moment. “That’s all I can say. It was a blessing from God. It went in. From there, we played harder and harder. That’s how we came out with the win.”