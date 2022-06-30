LIBERTY CITY - Dahjah Lewis graduated high school as a Cardinal and held off signing a national letter-of-intent until she could be a Cardinal in college.
On Thursday, the Sabine High School soccer standout made that dream come true by signing with Lamar University in front of family, friends, teammates and coaches at the Sabine Middle School library.
Lewis, a four-year starter who never scored fewer than 23 goals in a season, finished her career with a school-record 120 goals and is second on the all-time assist list with 54.
She hammered home 38 goals and dished out 17 assists during a senior season that saw her top the century mark for career goals and earn first team All East Texas and second team All State (Texas Association of Soccer Coaches) honors while also being selected to play in two all star games.
Lewis found the back of the net for the 100th time in her career during a Feb. 1 District 16-4A game against Spring Hill, helping lead her team to a 3-2 win.
Lamar University, located in Beaumont, competes in the Southwest Division of the Western Athletic Conference along with Stephen F. Austin State University, Sam Houston, Abilene Christian, UT Rio Grande Valley and Chicago State.
Lamar finished 10-8-2 overall and 6-2-2 in the WAC this past season, opening the conference tournament with a 1-0 win over New Mexico State before falling 2-1 to Grand Canyon University.
Sabine earned a playoff berth this season, falling 3-1 to Palestine in a Class 4A Region II bi-district match.