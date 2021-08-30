Sabine's Aubree McCann dominated at the net and turned in a solid week all over the court for the Lady Cardinals.
For her efforts, McCann has been named East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week for games played Aug. 23-28.
Sabine went 8-1 during the week, closing things out by going unbeaten in the Hooks Tournament. McCann recorded 79 kills, 20 blocks, 20 service points, 19 aces, 69 assists, 12 digs and had just seven setting errors in 193 attempts.
In six games over the weekend at Hooks, she ripped 59 kills and 11 aces, adding eight blocks, seven digs and 24 assists.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
Spring Hill's Carli Manasse had 40 kills, six assists, seven aces, 50 digs and 12 blocks and teammate Carolann Bowles finished with 60 kills, five assists, five aces, 25 digs and five blocks.
Carthage's Faith Kruebbe had 33 kills, 21 digs, seven blocks and an ace in wins over Texas High and Pleasant Grove. Kruebbe, who this week gave a verbal pledge to Southeastern Oklahoma University, has helped the Lady Dawgs compile a 16-3 record this season.
Gilmer's Kirsten Waller had three aces, 16 service points, 37 kills, nine blocks, eight assists and 35 digs for the week. Teammate Abigail Bradshaw finished the week with six aces, 26 points, 23 kills, 16 blocks, three assists and 19 digs.
White Oak's Lexi Baker finished the week with 65 service points, 69 kills, 63 digs, 49 receptions and nine aces.
Beckville's Avery Morris had 55 kills, 42 digs, seven blocks and 14 aces for the week. Teammate Kinsley Rivers finished with 56 kills, 43 digs, six blocks and four aces, and Amber Harris had 34 kills, 41 digs, seven blocks and 18 aces.
Hawkins' Makena Warren helped lead her team to a championship in its own tournament. She had 50 kills, 25 digs and eight blocks for the week, and was an all-tournament pick in the Lady Hawk Tournament.
TGCA RANKINGS
The White Oak Ladynecks moved to the top of the Class 3A rankings with the release of the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association high school rankins on Monday.
Harmony is ranked fourth, Mount Vernon 17th and Sabine 18th in Class 3A.
Other ranked teams from East Texas are Tyler Legacy at No. 14 in 6A, Lufkin at No. 4 in Class 5A, Carthage at No. 6 in Class 4A and Beckville at No. 4 and Frankston No. 19 in Class 2A.
Joining White Oak as top-ranked teams this week are Crawford in 2A, Celina in 4A, Highland Park in 5A and Cypress Ranch in 6A.
FINAL TOURNAMENTS
Whitehouse and Marshall will host events on the final week of tournament action.
The Marshall Tournament will feature four pools, with Sabine, Pine Tree and the Carthage JV in Pool 1, Carthage, DeKalb and Gladewater in Pool 2, Hallsville, Henderson and Arp in Pool 3 and Marshall, Atlanta and Munt Pleasant Chapel Hill in Pool 4.
In Whitehouse, Nacogdoches, New Diana, Rusk and Troup form Pool A, Canton, Spring Hill, Big Sandy and North Lamar are in Pool B, Longview, Pleasant Grove, Texas High and Duncanville make up Pool C and Bullard, Whitehouse, Lindale and Texas High are in Pool 4.
look for first-round matchups in Thursday's Longview News-Journal.