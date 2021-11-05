sabinesigns.jpg
Sabine High School golf standout Cayden Phillips will continue his career at East Texas Baptist University after signing a letter of intent with the Marshall-based school on Thursday at the SHS library.

 Kooper Bogenschutz/Sabine Yearbook Staff

Sports editor

I've covered sports in East Texas since 1987, starting as a 21-year-old sports editor at the Kilgore News Herald before spending seven years at the Lufkin Daily News and the past 23 years at the Longview News-Journal.